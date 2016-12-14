Space Hulk: Deathwing: Großer Patch erschienen; kostenlose Inhaltserweiterungen versprochen - 4Players.de

BigEl_nobody hat geschrieben: ? Heute 13:32 Eines der wenigen Spiele das ich vor Ablauf der 2 stündigen Frist bei Steam zurückerstattet habe. So viel Potential, so hart verschenkt Eines der wenigen Spiele das ich vor Ablauf der 2 stündigen Frist bei Steam zurückerstattet habe. So viel Potential, so hart verschenkt

Für mich sogar das aller erste Spiel, was ich bei Steam zurückgegeben habeBesonders deinen zweiten Satz kann ich so 1 zu 1 unterschreiben: hab selten ein Spiel gesehen was so unglaublich gut hätte sein können und dann gerade so spielbar war...