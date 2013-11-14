Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas: Hat sich mehr als eine Million Mal verkauft - 4Players.de

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Cornfox & Brothers
Q4 2016
14.11.2013
14.11.2013
19.05.2016
17.03.2015
07.09.2016
kein Termin
07.09.2016
 
Test: Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
77

“Charmantes Action-Adventure in der Tradition von Legend of Zelda.”

 
Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas hat sich mehr als eine Million Mal verkauft

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas (Action) von FDG Entertainment
Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas (Action) von FDG Entertainment - Bildquelle: FDG Entertainment
Das an The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker erinnernde Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas hat sich mittlerweile mehr als eine Million Mal auf allen Plattformen verkauft, dies gab Publisher FDG Entertainment bekannt. Oceanhorn ist im vergangenen Monat für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erschienen. Vorher war es bereits auf PC, Mac und iOS erhältlich. Das Action-Adventure rund um Dungeons, Bosskämpfe und Rätsel soll ebenfalls für Android, eine nicht näher benannte Nintendo-Konsole und PlayStation Vita veröffentlicht werden. Die Entwickler (Cornfox & Bros) arbeiten außerdem am Nachfolger Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, der im Gegensatz zum ersten Teil auf eine Verfolgerkamera (Third-Person) setzen wird.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer


Quelle: FDG, GameSpot

