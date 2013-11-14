Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas: Hat sich mehr als eine Million Mal verkauft - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas hat sich mehr als eine Million Mal verkauft
Das an The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker erinnernde Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas hat sich mittlerweile mehr als eine Million Mal auf allen Plattformen verkauft, dies gab Publisher FDG Entertainment bekannt. Oceanhorn ist im vergangenen Monat für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erschienen. Vorher war es bereits auf PC, Mac und iOS erhältlich. Das Action-Adventure rund um Dungeons, Bosskämpfe und Rätsel soll ebenfalls für Android, eine nicht näher benannte Nintendo-Konsole und PlayStation Vita veröffentlicht werden. Die Entwickler (Cornfox & Bros) arbeiten außerdem am Nachfolger Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, der im Gegensatz zum ersten Teil auf eine Verfolgerkamera (Third-Person) setzen wird.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer
Wow! #Oceanhorn has now topped 1 million units sold across all platforms! Thank you so much! Congratulations @cornfox and the whole team. pic.twitter.com/4lPYxlDc4p— FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) 14. Oktober 2016
Thank you all for voting to port #Oceanhorn to #PSVita ! Here's our response - we think a picture is worth a thousand words ;) pic.twitter.com/ZYp8vFx15s— FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) 22. September 2016
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer