The Long Dark: Sandbox-Update "Resolute Outfitter" bringt neue Region und überarbeitet das Kleidungssystem - 4Players.de

Für mich DAS Paradebeispiel schlechthin, wie EA zu funktionieren hat.Tolle Entwickler, jetzt schon ein großartiges Spiel.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
The Long Dark: Sandbox-Update "Resolute Outfitter" bringt neue Region und überarbeitet das Kleidungssystem
Für The Long Dark steht das Sandbox-Update "Resolute Outfitter" (v386) zur Verfügung. Es soll das größte Update des Jahres sein. Mit "Resolute Outfitter" kommt nicht nur die neue Region "Forlorn Muskeg" ins Spiel, auch das erweiterte Kleidungssystem, das einen zentralen Einfluss auf die Kernmechanik haben soll, wird integriert. Es soll über 65 Kleidungsstücke mit individuellen Eigenschaften und Werten geben. Fortan wird man mehrere Schichten von Kleidungsgegenständen tragen kann. Eine ausführliche Beschreibung dieses Systems und der weiteren Neuerungen findet ihr hier. Was sich am Story-Modus getan hat, legen die Entwickler (inkl. kurzer Videoschnipsel) in diesem Blog-Beitrag dar.
The Long Dark Sandbox v386
Letztes aktuelles Video: Resolute Outfitter Game Update
- [NEW!] Addition of new region: Forlorn Muskeg
- [NEW!] Addition of new enhanced Clothing system and assets; refer to the detailed design notes on this new system as it changes core gameplay significantly!
- [NEW!] Affliction: Frostbite
- [Crash] Fixed intro video crash on Windows XP
- [Crash] Fix for rare crash when placing footprints
- [Gameplay] Retuned Sprint Stamina recovery and Fatigue cost
- [Gameplay] Retuned cool downs on Heated drinks; they will now stay warm much longer
- [Gameplay] Retuned Hypothermia recovery times
- [Gameplay] Retuned Hypothermia Risk times; it now takes longer to develop Hypothermia
- [Gameplay] Hypothermia recovery times now modified by Experience Mode
- [Gameplay] Added ability to relight a burned out Campfire
- [Gameplay] Made Scrub Brush harvestable for fuel
- [UI] Added new Clothing “Paper Doll” interface
- [UI] Decoy moved to the Camp Craft submenu on the radial
- [UI] Fix for buttons overlapping when progress bar is active on inventory UI
- [UI] Accelerant now stacks (no longer degrades)
- [Bug] Fixed bug that caused Fluffy to fall through the floor of the Dam
- [Bug] Fixed bug that prevented Challenge retries from working properly
- [Bug] Fixed bug that caused audio to be muffled after started a game after a drowning death
- [Bug] Fixed bug that caused wind audio to cut out in interiors
- [Bug] Fixed issue where it was possible to equip partially crafted clothing items
- [Bug] Fixed bug with showing "Repair" instead of "Read" for books when using gamepad
- [Bug] Fix issues with Distress Pistol not animating and playing audio
- [Bug] Fixed snow shelter rendering glitches
