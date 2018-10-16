Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance: Termin der PC-Version steht fest - 4Players.de

#Disgaea5Complete PC is coming out October 22 on #Steam, but you can play now! Make an account at Alienware Arena to receive your demo code, then start your rebellion. Continue the campaign by purchasing the full game at a special discount! Try it out @ https://t.co/PfgP315t02 pic.twitter.com/3tXf1mai73— NIS America, Inc. (@NISAmerica) 15. Oktober 2018
Disgaea 5 Complete umfasst das Grundspiel Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance sowie alle Download-Erweiterungen (acht Bonus-Szenarien, vier Charaktere und drei Charakter-Klassen). Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance erschien zunächst für PlayStation 4 (zum Test) und später als Complete Edition für Switch (zum Test).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch der Complete Edition