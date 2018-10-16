 

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance: Termin der PC-Version steht fest - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
Taktik-Rollenspiel
Release:
22.10.2018
16.10.2015
26.05.2017
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
85
Test: Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
85
Vorbestellen ab 29,99 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Monster Hunter: World [PC] - 39,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard [PC] - 19,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen [PC] - 9,90 (Gamesplanet)
  • Lost Planet 2 [PC] - 3,99¤ (Gamesplanet)
  • Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition [PC] - 23,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 4 - 50,9) Euro (Gamesplanet)
  • Final Fantasy 15 [PlayStation 4] - 24,99 (Amazon)
  • Elex [PlayStation 4] - 19,99 (Amazon)
  • DragonBall FighterZ - 29,99 (Steam)
  • BioShock Infinite - 6,59 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Disgaea 5 Complete: Termin der PC-Version steht fest

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance (Rollenspiel) von NIS America / Flashpoint
Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance (Rollenspiel) von NIS America / Flashpoint - Bildquelle: NIS America / Flashpoint
Die PC-Version von Disgaea 5 Complete wird am 22. Oktober 2018 erscheinen. Die normale Edition des Japan-Rollenspiels wird 39,99 Euro bei Steam kosten. Der Vorbesteller-Rabatt liegt bei 25 Prozent. Bei Alienware kann außerdem ein Demo-Key angefordert werden (zur Webseite). Der Speicherstand aus der Demo kann in die Vollversion übernommen werden.


Disgaea 5 Complete umfasst das Grundspiel Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance sowie alle Download-Erweiterungen (acht Bonus-Szenarien, vier Charaktere und drei Charakter-Klassen). Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance erschien zunächst für PlayStation 4 (zum Test) und später als Complete Edition für Switch (zum Test).

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch der Complete Edition


Quelle: NIS America
Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
ab 29,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am