Space Engineers: Update überholt und optimiert die Physik-Simulation

Space Engineers (Simulation) von Keen Software House
Space Engineers (Simulation) von Keen Software House - Bildquelle: Keen Software House
Für die Early-Access-Version von Space Engineers ist ein großes Update (1.185.0) veröffentlicht worden, das die Physik-Simulation überarbeitet und optimiert (weniger Lags). Gerade die Bereiche Kolben/Ventile, Rotoren, Fahrwerke und "Gitter-Konstruktion" wollen die Entwickler verbessert haben.

Change-Log:
  • "Massive physics overhaul
  • Pistons, rotors, landing gears and more
  • Grid deformations - Improved, optimised, tweaked and balanced
  • Optimizations - less lags, more fun
  • Improved subgrid behaviour and fragility
  • Stronger constraints for mechanical blocks so they don’t break so easily
  • Less Clang, more engineering

In Space Engineers we have practically infinite worlds, players can seamlessly travel from planets to moons to asteroids, they can build and destroy everything that's in the world, they can dig through entire planet which are huge -- up to 120 km, players can build kilometer-long ships while being completely destructible. Ships and stations have their own mechanics - pistons, rotors, thrusters, gravity generator, conveyors, programmable computers and many more. On top of that, everything is destructible, deformable, recalculated in real time, different blocks have different strength, gravity and other forces push on objects, ships crashes and collisions feel like in real world. We consider these to be the core elements of Space Engineers.  This has been a top priority for me and the SE team during last year - to have these things be as robust, stable, and intuitive as possible. We have resolved all physics issues that we are aware of in typical use cases. It may still be possible to break builds when using certain settings, however the game will detect unsafe values and warn the user."

Quelle: Keen Software House
