Persona 5: Ist ab heute in Europa erhältlich; Übersicht über DLC-Erweiterungen - 4Players.de

Persona 5
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Atlus
Publisher: Deep Silver
Release:
04.04.2017
Test: Persona 5
91

“Unglaublich faszinierender und stilsicherer Mix aus Highschool-Alltag und bizarrem Mystery-Thriller.”

Persona 5
Oster-Angebots-Wochen bei Amazon  ***  Amazon Echo - 149,99 Euro  ***  Videospiele reduziert -  (u. a. Battlefield 1 PC 34,97 Euro, Fallout 4 PS4 19,97 Euro, Ghost Recon PC 39,97 Euro, Bioshock Collection PS4 21,97 Euro)  ***  The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition [Xbox One]     24,97 Euro  ***  Watch Dogs 2 [PlayStation 4] - 27,97 Euro  ***  Full Throttle Remastered (Pre-Order) - 11,99 Euro (GOG)  ***  Ark: Survival Evolved - 9,23 Euro (Steam)  ***  Psychonauts - 0,99 Euro (GOG) ***  Mafia 3: Digital Deluxe Edition - 23,09 Euro (Humble Store)  *** Dark Souls 3 - 27,00 Euro (GamersGate) ***

Persona 5 ist ab heute in Nordamerika und Europa erhältlich

Persona 5 (Rollenspiel) von Deep Silver
Persona 5 (Rollenspiel) von Deep Silver - Bildquelle: Deep Silver
Persona 5 ist ab heute auf PlayStation 4 sowie PlayStation 3 in Nordamerika und Europa erhältlich und passend dazu hat Atlus den folgenden Launch-Trailer bereitgestellt. Trotz deutscher Untertitel im Trailer ist das Spiel selbst vollständig auf Englisch. Unseren Test des Japan-Rollenspiels findet ihr hier. Begleitend zum Verkaufsstart hat Atlus eine Liste aller Downloadinhalte veröffentlicht, von denen einige bereits erhältlich sind - beispielsweise der "Schwierigkeitsgrad Merciless" (kostenlos) oder die japanische Sprachausgabe (kostenlos).



DLC-Erweiterungen im Überblick (Release) Preis
  • Persona 5 Japanese Audio Track (04.04.2017) kostenlos
  • Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set (11.04.2017) 6,99 Euro 
  • Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set (11.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
  • Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set (18.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
  • Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume & BGM Special Set (18.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
  • Shin Megami Tensei if... Costume & BGM Special Set (18.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
  • Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set (25.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
  • Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set (25.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
  • Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set (25.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
  • Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Costume & BGM Special Set (02.05.2017) 6,99 Euro
  • Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set (02.05.2017) 6,99 Euro
  • Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set (11.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
  • Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set (11.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
  • Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro Set (18.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
  • Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Picaro Set (18.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
  • Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set (18.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
  • Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set (25.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
  • Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set (25.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
  • Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set (25.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
  • Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set (02.05.2017) 2,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Healing Item Set (04.04.2017) kostenlos
  • Persona 5 Skill Card set (04.04.2017) kostenlos
  • Persona 5 Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set (11.04.2017) kostenlos
  • Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Logo Morgana Car Sticker (18.04.2017) kostenlos
  • Persona 5 Swimsuit Set (25.04.2017) kostenlos
  • Persona 5 Merciless Difficulty (04.04.2017) kostenlos
  • Persona 20th Anniversary Logo Morgana Car Sticker (06.06.2017)  kostenlos
  • Persona 5 Maid & Butler Costume Set (06.06.2017) kostenlos
  • Persona 5 Christmas Costume Set (07.11.2017) kostenlos

nur für PlayStation 4
  • Persona 5 Protagonist Special Theme & Avatar Set; kostenlos für Digital-Pre-Order (04.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Ryuji Sakamoto Special Theme & Avatar Set (04.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Morgana Special Theme & Avatar Set (04.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Ann Takamaki Special Theme & Avatar Set (04.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Yusuke Kitagawa Special Theme & Avatar Set (11.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Makoto Niijima Special Theme & Avatar Set (11.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Futaba Sakura Special Theme & Avatar Set (11.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Haru Okumura Special Theme & Avatar Set ( 11.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Goro Akechi Special Theme & Avatar Set (18.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Igor & Attendants Special Theme & Avatar Set (18.04.2017) 1,99 Euro

nur für PlayStation 3
  • Persona 5 Protagonist Special Theme (04.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Ryuji Sakamoto Special Theme (04.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Morgana Special Theme (04.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Ann Takamaki Special Theme (04.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Yusuke Kitagawa Special Theme (11.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Makoto Niijima Special Theme (11.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Futaba Sakura Special Theme (11.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Haru Okumura Special Theme (11.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Goro Akechi Special Theme (18.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
  • Persona 5 Igor & Attendants Special Theme (18.04.2017) 0,99 Euro

Letztes aktuelles Video: Exklusive Spielszenen des Einstiegs


Quelle: Atlus und Deep Silver

Kommentare

L1Slayerx schrieb am
"Persona 5 Merciless Difficulty (04.04.2017) kostenlos"
Ich hoffe diesen Modus kann man direkt im ersten Durchlauf spielen? Das wäre klasse! Schwerer ist immer besser! 8)
schrieb am

