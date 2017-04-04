Persona 5: Ist ab heute in Europa erhältlich; Übersicht über DLC-Erweiterungen - 4Players.de

Persona 5
ist ab heute auf PlayStation 4 sowie PlayStation 3 in Nordamerika und Europa erhältlich und passend dazu hat Atlus den folgenden Launch-Trailer bereitgestellt. Trotz deutscher Untertitel im Trailer ist das Spiel selbst vollständig auf Englisch. Unseren Test des Japan-Rollenspiels findet ihr hier
. Begleitend zum Verkaufsstart hat Atlus eine Liste aller Downloadinhalte veröffentlicht, von denen einige bereits erhältlich sind - beispielsweise der "Schwierigkeitsgrad Merciless" (kostenlos) oder die japanische Sprachausgabe (kostenlos).
DLC-Erweiterungen im Überblick (Release) Preis
- Persona 5 Japanese Audio Track (04.04.2017) kostenlos
- Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set (11.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
- Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set (11.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
- Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set (18.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
- Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume & BGM Special Set (18.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
- Shin Megami Tensei if... Costume & BGM Special Set (18.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set (25.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set (25.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
- Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set (25.04.2017) 6,99 Euro
- Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Costume & BGM Special Set (02.05.2017) 6,99 Euro
- Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set (02.05.2017) 6,99 Euro
- Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set (11.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
- Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set (11.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
- Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro Set (18.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
- Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Picaro Set (18.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
- Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set (18.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
- Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set (25.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
- Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set (25.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
- Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set (25.04.2017) 2,99 Euro
- Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set (02.05.2017) 2,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Healing Item Set (04.04.2017) kostenlos
- Persona 5 Skill Card set (04.04.2017) kostenlos
- Persona 5 Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set (11.04.2017) kostenlos
- Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Logo Morgana Car Sticker (18.04.2017) kostenlos
- Persona 5 Swimsuit Set (25.04.2017) kostenlos
- Persona 5 Merciless Difficulty (04.04.2017) kostenlos
- Persona 20th Anniversary Logo Morgana Car Sticker (06.06.2017) kostenlos
- Persona 5 Maid & Butler Costume Set (06.06.2017) kostenlos
- Persona 5 Christmas Costume Set (07.11.2017) kostenlos
nur für PlayStation 4
- Persona 5 Protagonist Special Theme & Avatar Set; kostenlos für Digital-Pre-Order (04.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Ryuji Sakamoto Special Theme & Avatar Set (04.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Morgana Special Theme & Avatar Set (04.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Ann Takamaki Special Theme & Avatar Set (04.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Yusuke Kitagawa Special Theme & Avatar Set (11.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Makoto Niijima Special Theme & Avatar Set (11.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Futaba Sakura Special Theme & Avatar Set (11.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Haru Okumura Special Theme & Avatar Set ( 11.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Goro Akechi Special Theme & Avatar Set (18.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Igor & Attendants Special Theme & Avatar Set (18.04.2017) 1,99 Euro
nur für PlayStation 3
- Persona 5 Protagonist Special Theme (04.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Ryuji Sakamoto Special Theme (04.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Morgana Special Theme (04.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Ann Takamaki Special Theme (04.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Yusuke Kitagawa Special Theme (11.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Makoto Niijima Special Theme (11.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Futaba Sakura Special Theme (11.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Haru Okumura Special Theme (11.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Goro Akechi Special Theme (18.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Igor & Attendants Special Theme (18.04.2017) 0,99 Euro
Letztes aktuelles Video: Exklusive Spielszenen des Einstiegs