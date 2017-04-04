Persona 5: Atlus droht Streamern mit Copyright-Strikes, falls sie Szenen aus dem späten Spielverlauf zeigen - 4Players.de

Atlus legt offenbar besonders viel Wert darauf, die Spieler von Persona 5 vor Spoilern zu schützen. In einer Vorgabe auf der offiziellen Website des Publishers geht die US-Niederlassung darauf ein, dass das Streamen mit der eingebauten Funktion der PS4 momentan grundsätzlich nicht möglich ist. Wer das gestern für PS4 und PS3 erschienene Rollenspiel trotzdem live überträgt, möge sich bitte an eine Reihe von Vorgaben halten - andernfalls drohe eine Urheberrechts-Beschwerde oder sogar ein Kanal-Strike bzw. die Sperrung des Kanals. Besonders wichtig ist offenbar, dass der gezeigte Inhalt nicht späte Spielabschnitte zeigt, die sich über das Story-Datum des 7. Juli hinaus bewegen. Hier einige weitere Vorgaben:

"Video Content

You can post however many additional videos you’d like, but please limit each to be at most 90 minutes long.

No major story spoilers, and I’ll leave that up to your good judgment. If you need some guidelines, avoid showing/spoiling the ending segments of the first three palaces. While you can show initial interactions with Yusuke, avoid his awakening scene, and that whole deal about THE painting. Also, don’t post anything about a certain student investigator.

I know I mentioned not showing the end of each palace, but you can grab footage from the Kamoshida boss fight. However, don’t capture video from the other major boss fights.

Must not focus solely on cutscenes/animated scenes, should prominently feature dungeon crawling/spending time in Tokyo.

You can post straight gameplay or have commentary.



Streaming Content

This being a Japanese title with a single-playthrough story means our masters in Japan are very wary about it. Sharing is currently blocked through the native PS4 UI. However, if you do plan on streaming, video guidelines above apply except length. If you decide to stream past 7/7 (I HIGHLY RECOMMEND NOT DOING THIS, YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED), you do so at the risk of being issued a content ID claim or worse, a channel strike/account suspension."

