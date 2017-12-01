Persona 5 hat sich weltweit mehr als zwei Millionen Mal verkauft

#Persona5 has sold over 2 million copies worldwide! On behalf of everyone here at ATLUS USA we would like to thank everyone for their support. Enjoy this drawing from Persona series Character Designer Shigenori Soejima. pic.twitter.com/HaCyoKI3Af— Atlus U.S.A., Inc. (@AtlusUSA) 1. Dezember 2017
In unserem Test konnten wir ausgiebig die Schulbank drücken und waren schwer begeistert von dem Japan-Rollenspiel.
"This has been an incredible year for our company, one that represents our ambitions for Japanese games in the west", sagt Naoto Hiraoka (Chef von Atlus USA). "We are in the middle of experiencing tremendous growth, both in the west and abroad, and the sales of Persona 5 represent a new level of expectation for fans of the genre. Once seen as niche, Persona 5 is one of the most important titles this year, proving interest in this category is expanding. We look forward to delivering more incredible games to our fans next year."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer zum Verkaufsstart