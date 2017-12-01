Persona 5
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Atlus
Publisher: Deep Silver
Release:
04.04.2017
04.04.2017
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Persona 5
91
Jetzt kaufen ab 42,00 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Persona 5
Ab 46.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Persona 5 hat sich weltweit mehr als zwei Millionen Mal verkauft

Persona 5 (Rollenspiel) von Deep Silver
Persona 5 (Rollenspiel) von Deep Silver - Bildquelle: Deep Silver
Persona 5 hat sich weltweit mittlerweile mehr als zwei Millionen Mal auf PlayStation 3 und PlayStation 4 verkauft. Entwickler und Publisher ATLUS freut sich sehr über diesen Meilenstein und bedankt sich bei den Spielern für die Unterstützung.


In unserem Test konnten wir ausgiebig die Schulbank drücken und waren schwer begeistert von dem Japan-Rollenspiel.

"This has been an incredible year for our company, one that represents our ambitions for Japanese games in the west", sagt Naoto Hiraoka (Chef von Atlus USA). "We are in the middle of experiencing tremendous growth, both in the west and abroad, and the sales of Persona 5 represent a new level of expectation for fans of the genre. Once seen as niche, Persona 5 is one of the most important titles this year, proving interest in this category is expanding. We look forward to delivering more incredible games to our fans next year."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer zum Verkaufsstart


Quelle: Atlus USA
Persona 5
ab 42,00 bei

Kommentare

EllieJoel schrieb am
mafuba hat geschrieben: ?
vor 44 Minuten
EllieJoel hat geschrieben: ?
vor 46 Minuten
NiceStyle86 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 56 Minuten
 für mich das beste jrpg nach final fantasy x!
Final Fantasy X ? :?
Hat hier etwa jemand was gegen FFX? :evil:
Jop hätte da mehr an Persona 5 UND Persona 4, Trials in the Sky Trilogy , SMT4 , Xenoblade oder ni no kuni gedacht ^^ Was zumindest meine lieblings JRPG der letzten 10 Jahre sind. (die ich in der Zeit gespielt hab) FF X bin ich nie rein gekommen liegt aber auch daran das ich bis auf Auron die Charaktere furchtbar langweilig und unsympathisch finde. Vor allen den Hauptcharakter :lol:
DonDonat schrieb am
Hab bisher nicht ein Persona gespielt, hab bei den vielen, überragenden Reviews jedoch den fünften Teil noch auf dem Schrim :)
Werde ihn wohl nächstes Jahr irgendwann mal nachholen, wenn ich mit allen Spielen durch bin, die aus diesem Jahr noch offen sind xD
.HeldDerWelt. schrieb am
Todesglubsch hat geschrieben: ?
vor 39 Minuten
 IMO völlig überbewertet. Kein schlechtes Spiel, aber meilenweit von Persona 4 entfernt.
IMO nicht überbewertet, allerdings war Persona 4 tatsächlich um einiges besser. Das kam aber noch nicht bei der breiten Masse an (warum auch immer, Zufall, Pech, schlechte PR?). Deshalb empfehle ich jedem der P5 super fand unbedingt P4 zu spielen (P3 nicht unbedingt, ist IMO nicht gut gealtert).
mafuba schrieb am
Marobod hat geschrieben: ?
vor 42 Minuten
mafuba hat geschrieben: ?
vor 44 Minuten
EllieJoel hat geschrieben: ?
vor 46 Minuten
Final Fantasy X ? :?
Hat hier etwa jemand was gegen FFX? :evil:
Ich fand VIII besser, ist mein liebstes FF ;)
Wie kannst du es wagen ;)
AkaSuzaku schrieb am
EllieJoel hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:44
 Absolut verdient ein wahres Meisterwerk das jeder gespielt haben sollte.
Zumal der erste Blick täuscht - zumindest ging es mir so. Da ich nie eine PS1/2 besessen haben, konnte ich die Vorgänger nicht spielen, allerdings hatte ich immer den Eindruck die Serie sei in zu großen Teilen wie einer dieser sehr häufig anzutreffenden, den Bogen in jeder Hinsicht komplett überspannenden Anime im Stile von Kill la Kill oder FLCL, die ich mir keine fünf Minuten antun kann.
Aber ganz im Gegenteil: Selbst das absichtlich abgedrehte "Metaverse" bietet immer wieder auch mal ernsthaftere Momente, und was mir auch wichtig ist: wenn sie auf Comedy setzen, dann dosiert und durchdacht und nicht, wie so oft in Anime, als Dauerfeuer ohne jedes Konzept, was sie einem dann als "Parodie" verkaufen wollen. Parodie auf was eigentlich? Auf wirklich gelungene Storys?
Aber ich komme vom Thema ab. :Blauesauge:
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+