No Man's Sky: Größere Weltraum-Schlachten und weniger Bugs mit Patch 1.13 - 4Players.de

No Man's Sky
Survival-Abenteuer
Entwickler: Hello Games
Publisher: Hello Games
Release:
12.08.2016
10.08.2016
Test: No Man's Sky
59

“Normalerweise müsste No Man's Sky auf dem Rechner besser aussehen, flüssiger laufen und zu bedienen sein - aber Hello Games serviert eine schwache PC-Umsetzung.”

Test: No Man's Sky
59

“Eine faszinierende Reise für Entdecker mit toller futuristischer Ästhetik, die trotz vieler spielerischer Defizite noch solide unterhalten könnte - wenn da nicht die extrem vielen Abstürze für Ernüchterung sorgen würden.”

Leserwertung: 77% [2]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky: Größere Weltraum-Schlachten mit Patch 1.13

No Man's Sky (Simulation) von Hello Games
No Man's Sky (Simulation) von Hello Games - Bildquelle: Hello Games
Für No Man's Sky ist das Update auf Version 1.13 (PC und PlayStation 4) veröffentlicht worden. Das kleine Update behebt einige Absturzursachen sowie Bugs (u. a. eine Todesschleife im Survival-Modus) und sorgt dafür, dass die Schlachten im Weltraum "größer" ausfallen können.

Change-Log:
  • Fixed a bug that would make the player character small.
  • Space battles will now vary in size more and players should see bigger battles.
  • Fixed the instantaneous death loop that could occur in survival mode if you saved with 1 health and no hazard protection. You will still be on the verge of death when you load in, but it won't happen instantaneously.
  • [PC] Fix for steam controller not being able to warp.
  • [PC] Removed up, down, left, right as quick menu navigation keys to allow left handed players to move while using the quick menu.
  • [PC] Page Up and Page down can now be used to navigate up and down in the quick menu.
  • Removed duplicated planets from discoveries menu.
  • Fixed an issue with redeeming promo ships in survival, which would result in the ship being spawned above the ground.
  • Fix for missing ruins underwater which could cause missions to point to nothing.
  • Various audio tweaks and fixes:
    • Added ladder climbing sounds.
    • Fixed base building prop sounds not playing when placed inside a Freighter.
    • Added sound effect for calling Freighters.
    • Added sound effect when using communication stations.
    • Fixed an issue which could affect ambient sound in Freighters.
    • Changed the sound effect when using the Terminus Teleporter.
  • Fixed some rare crashes.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Foundation Update 11


Quelle: Hello Games

