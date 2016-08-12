No Man's Sky: Update "Path Finder" mit Erkundungsfahrzeug, PS4-Pro-Unterstützung, Grafik-Verbesserungen und mehr verfügbar - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
No Man's Sky: Update "Path Finder" mit Erkundungsfahrzeug, PS4-Pro-Unterstützung, Grafik-Verbesserungen und mehr verfügbar
Hello Games hat das Update "Path Finder" für No Man's Sky für PC und PS4 veröffentlicht. Mit dem Patch kommen ein Fahrzeug zur planetaren Erkundung, ein Foto-Modus, diverse optische Verbesserungen (hochauflösende Texturen, verbesserte Beleuchtung, Umgebungsverdeckung und 4K-Unterstützung), neue Musikstücke von 65daysofstatic und PS4-Pro-Unterstützung hinzu. Außerdem kann man fortan mehrere Raumschiffe besitzen. Neue Spezialisierungen und Klassen werden ebenso wie ein Permadeath-Modus hinzugefügt.
Exocraft
As the title suggests, Path Finder heralds a new era of planetary exploration in No Man's Sky. New vehicles, called Exocraft, enable explorers to travel at great speed across their home planets and allow navigation of even the most inhospitable terrains. There are three Exocraft to unlock and collect through Base Building, each of which can be further improved with powerful weaponry, mining equipment and long-range scanners to maximise their effectiveness.
Permadeath
For those seeking the ultimate challenge, we've introduced a brutally difficult new game mode called Permadeath. Not only does this mode mirror the high difficulty level of Survival mode (which has been made harder with damaged ships crash landing on planets), but dying will also wipe your saves and start you from the beginning. Of course, this deserves recognition, so new trophies have been introduced for Survival and Permadeath mode.
Visuals & Photo Mode
No Man’s Sky has never looked better, with a host of visual improvements including new high resolution textures, improved lighting, ambient occlusion and 4K support. Players looking to capture their favourite moments can also make use of a new photo mode. This screenshot tool lets players change the time of day, increase or decrease fog and cloud levels, unlock their camera for the perfect angle, and even add filters to their screenshots. We can’t wait to see what the community can come up with!
Specialisations & Classes
The introduction of a new specialisation system allows players to pick specific weapons and ships to match their play style. In addition, a class now introduces ship and weapon quality levels - these classes range from C, B, A and S (S Class ships and weapons are the rarest and most powerful). Alongside the introduction of ship specialisation, we’ve also introduced the ability to own multiple starships.
Quality of Life
Numerous quality of life improvements have been introduced following community feedback. These include: skippable journey milestone black bars, quick clicks on certain interface options, improvements to the discovery menu, the option of renaming ships and weapons and more.
Change-Log
Letztes aktuelles Video: The Path Finder Update
Change-Log
- Improved Visuals
- Owning Multiple Ships
- Base Sharing Online
- Bases can be shared via Steam Workshop
- New Vehicles - Exocraft
- Permadeath Mode
- Build Vehicle Race Tracks
- Ship Specialisations and Classes
- Shop/Traders
- Double the Base Building Variety
- Multi-tool Specialization and Classes
- New Weapon Modes
- Photo Mode
- Discovery Menu
- Quality of Life Improvements
- 50% more original music from 65daysofstatic
