Subnautica: Early-Access: Bones-Update steht bereit - 4Players.de

Subnautica -Early-Access: Bones-Update steht bereit
Für die Early-Access-Version von Subnautica ist das Bones-Update veröffentlicht, das die Unterwasserwelt reichhaltiger und umfangreicher gestaltet. Einen Überblick über die Neuerungen gibt der folgende Trailer sowie das Change-Log.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Bones Update
- Lost River Zone: The Lost River zone grows with four improved zones: the Bone Fields, the Ghost Forest, the Lava Zone Connection, and the Lost River Junction.
- River Prowler: Introducing the River Prowler, a new creature part of the Bones Field in the Lost River zone. This aggressive creature is not to be taken lightly.
- Precursor Base: Another mysterious area in the Lost River zone also appears...
- Reefbacks: Reefbacks now spawn with reefs on (you guessed it) their backs! There are several variations and sometimes you might even see baby Reefbacks alongside them.
- Mesmer: Mesmer abilities have been improved to be even more mesmerizing.
- Pipes: Use pipes to bring air to areas either using the Pipe Floater or the Pipe Base Connector. Pipes can be built 5 at a time using a Fabricator.
- Still & Reinforced Dive Suits: The Reinforced Dive suit and the Still suit now have their own unique models.
- HTC Vive Support: Lastly, Subnautica now works on HTC Vive!