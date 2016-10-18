Star Control: Origins: Weltraum erforschen und Planeten erkunden: Action-Adventure von Stardock Entertainment angekündigt - 4Players.de

Hoffe mal es wird so gut wie Star Control II.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Star Control: Origins - Action-Adventure von Stardock Entertainment angekündigt
Stardock hat Star Control: Origins nun offiziell angekündigt. Das Action-Adventure spielt im Jahr 2086. Die Menschen vom Planeten Erde haben ein Notsignal aus dem eigenen Sonnensystem aufgefangen und daraufhin die "United Space Exploration Force" (Star Control) gegründet. Der Spieler übernimmt dabei die Rolle eines Kapitäns, um die Ursache des Notsignals zu ermitteln. Im Zuge der Rettungsaktion wird die Galaxis auf die Erdlinge aufmerksam. Fortan darf man sich in einem virtuellen Universum mit Tausenden von Planeten austoben und lernt neue Zivilisationen kennen (Handel, Kämpfe, Diplomatie etc.). Auf den Erkundungstouren findet man Ressourcen, Quests, Artefakte und neue Teile für das Raumschiff. Interessierte Spieler können sich am Gründerprogramm (inkl. Early Access) für 35 Dollar oder 100 Dollar beteiligen. Stardock peilt eine Veröffentlichung in der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2017 an.
"Star Control has always been about creating a fantastic galactic sandbox to play in and weaving a compelling story around it that gives meaning and wonder to their adventure", meint Brad Wardell, Executive Producer. "With Origins, we want to bring the style, humor and game play elements we loved from the classic series and then expand it with features made possible on modern hardware (...) Exploring planets is now one of the funnest parts of the game. The objective is still largely the same, pick up resources, access quests, find artifacts and ship parts but now the gameplay is very engaging."
