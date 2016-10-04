Aragami: Stealth-Actionspiel übertrifft Verkaufserwartungen - 4Players.de

Nice. Und dann noch deutlich häufiger auf dem PC verkauft. Ich habe es gestern im PSN Sale gekauft.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Aragami: Stealth-Actionspiel übertrifft Verkaufserwartungen
Das Stealth-Actionspiel Aragami hat sich in den ersten fünf Monaten mehr als 140.000 Mal auf PC und PlayStation 4 verkauft. Mehr als 100.000 Verkäufe entfallen auf PC. Damit wurden die Verkaufserwartungen der Entwickler deutlich übertroffen. Lince Works führt außerdem noch Gespräche mit weiteren Plattformbetreibern, um das Spiel noch auf andere (nicht näher benannte) Plattformen bringen zu können.
"We're still getting all the numbers in from PlayStation4 for February and March, but the game has been a massive success there as well. Thanks to this support, we're now in an amazing space where we alone can decide on the future of our games and the studio itself. And we owe it all to our amazing fans", sagt David Leon Lince (Works co-founder and Program-Lead on Aragami). "The timing of this milestone couldn't have been sweeter as we'd just released Steam Work Shop support to our PC fans. I recall how in the In the 90's all of us on the team spent hours upon hours in the Tenchu 2 level editor, so we knew we wanted to give the same experience to our own players if the game's success meant we could focus time and effort on something similar."
Für die PC-Version ist Ende Februar noch ein Level-Editor mit Steam-Workshop-Unterstützung an den Start gegangen. Eigene Szenarien mit drei Missionszielen (Infiltration, Heist und Target Hunt; Variationen: Pacifist, No Alerts oder Time Limit) lassen sich erstellen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Level-Editor
