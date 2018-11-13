Aragami: Switch-Umsetzung der Stealth-Action erscheint erst 2019 - 4Players.de

Die Verschiebung des Ninja-Abenteuers (zum Test) wird damit begründet, mehr Zeit für Tests und Feinschliff zu haben. Zudem wären die meisten wohl ohnehin noch mit einem anderen Spiel beschäftigt, wie Studioleiter David Leon augenzwinkernd anmerkt: "The work done by our porting partners, Stage Clear, so far has been truly fantastic. But we all agree that with more time for testing and polishing we could ensure a much more solid experience. We're in no rush so it’s best we just move our release by a couple of months. Plus, most of you are all still busy playing that new cowboy game anyway."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Switch-Ankuendigung