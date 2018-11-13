Aragami: Switch-Umsetzung der Stealth-Action erscheint erst 2019 - 4Players.de

 

Aragami
Stealth-Action
Aragami: Switch-Umsetzung der Stealth-Action erscheint erst 2019

Aragami (Action) von Merge Games
Aragami (Action) von Merge Games - Bildquelle: Lince Works / Merge Games
Die im August angekündigte Portierung von Aragami für Nintendo Switch, wird doch nicht mehr in diesem Jahr erscheinen, wie Lince Works und Merge Games bekannt geben. Die aus dem Originalspiel, der Nightfall-Erweiterung sowie sämtlichen bisherigen DLC-Inhalten bestehende Aragami: Shadow Edition soll nun Anfang 2019 als Download- und Box-Version auf Switch bereitstehen - inkl. Cross-Play mit PC- und Xbox-One-Spielern im kooperativem Zwei-Spieler-Online-Modus.

Die Verschiebung des Ninja-Abenteuers (zum Test) wird damit begründet, mehr Zeit für Tests und Feinschliff zu haben. Zudem wären die meisten wohl ohnehin noch mit einem anderen Spiel beschäftigt, wie Studioleiter David Leon augenzwinkernd anmerkt: "The work done by our porting partners, Stage Clear, so far has been truly fantastic. But we all agree that with more time for testing and polishing we could ensure a much more solid experience. We're in no rush so it’s best we just move our release by a couple of months. Plus, most of you are all still busy playing that new cowboy game anyway."



Letztes aktuelles Video: Switch-Ankuendigung


Quelle: Lince Works / Merge Games
