Hearts of Iron 4: Death or Dishonor: Zweite Erweiterung wendet sich Südosteuropa zu - 4Players.de

Hearts of Iron 4 - Death or Dishonor: Zweite Erweiterung wendet sich Südosteuropa zu
Nach Together for Victory hat Paradox Interactive mit Death or Dishonor jetzt die zweite DLC-Erweiterung für sein PC-Strategiespiel Hearts of Iron 4 angekündigt. Ging es im letzten Add-on um die Mitgliedsstaaten des Commonwealth wird dieses Mal das zwischen Nazi-Deutschland und der Sowjetunion ums Überleben kämpfende Südosteuropa mit Ungarn, Rumänien, der Tschechoslowakei und Jugoslawien im Mittelpunkt stehen. Versprochen werden neben neuen Technologien und Diplomatie-Optionen auch einzigartige Ereignisse sowie landesspezifische Kunst und Musik. Death or Dishonor wird für 9,99 Euro oder als Teil des Expansion Pass #1 für Besizter des Hauptspiels auf Windows PC, Mac und Linux erhältlich sein. Ein Veröffentlichungstermin wurde bisher nicht genannt.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Death or Dishonor Ankuendigungs-Trailer
Features der Erweiterung laut Hersteller:
- Four New Focus Trees: Experience the war from the difficult perspectives of Hungary, Romania, Czechoslovakia, and Yugoslavia.
- Equipment Conversion: Update your arsenal by converting older units -- or make use of captured enemy vehicles and gear.
- New Music and Art: 3 new thematic musical tracks from composer Andreas Waldetoft, new art content for the four focus nations, and new troop voiceovers.
- New Diplomatic and Puppet Interactions: License military technology to bring other nations' weapons to the field or sell your advances to the highest bidder. Fascist countries get new subject levels like Reichskommissariat, with access to licenses, industry and strategic resources. The instated governments are held in an iron grip, making it harder for them to break free.