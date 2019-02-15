Snow: Wintersportspiel von Crytek und Poppermost startet in die Vollversion - 4Players.de

Screenshot - Snow (PC) Screenshot - Snow (PC) Screenshot - Snow (PC) Screenshot - Snow (PC) Screenshot - Snow (PC) Screenshot - Snow (PC) Screenshot - Snow (PC) Screenshot - Snow (PC)

Die Abfahrt kann beginnen: Crytek hat bekanntgegeben, dass sein von Poppermost entwickeltes Wintersportspiel Snow auf Steam den Early Access verlässt. Die enthaltenen Ski- und Snowboard-Disziplinen stehen als kostenlose Grundversion oder auch als "Ultimate Edition" für 19,99 Euro zur Verfügung.In dem Titel erkundet man eine offene, mit der CryEngine 5.5.2 dargestelle Tiefschneelandschaft, nimmt an Contests teil, passt seinen Charakter mit Klamotten sowie Ausrüstung bekannter Marken an und kann auch mit motorisierten Schneemobilen die Landschaft erkunden. Der vor zwei Jahren angekündigte PS4-Port wird in der Pressemitteilung nicht erwähnt.Players who download the free-to-play version get access to walking, skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling; Tyro Valley (the beginners mountain); X-Games 2016; a seven-day ski pass for Sialia (unlocked by completing Tyro Valley), and the ability to purchase credits or cosmetic items. The Ultimate Edition—which is offered as a DLC—includes access to all mountains, tracks, and events, plus all available cosmetics, including skis, snowboards, drones, snowmobiles, and mountain props. New sights await players on all of the game’s mountain ranges. In free-to-play, players can unlock 19 new sightseeing locations, and in the Ultimate Edition, players can unlock 47. There are also collectables scattered across each of the game’s mountains, just waiting to be found. In free-to-play, there are 39 collectables, and in the Ultimate Edition, there are 90. The Ultimate Edition now also offers an all new Mountain: X Games Aspen 2018. Players who have previously spent 5 EUR/USD or more in-game in the past will receive the Ultimate Edition (DLC) shortly after launch."Letztes aktuelles Video: PS4-Trailer