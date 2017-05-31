Hover: Revolt of Gamers: Futuristisches Parkourspiel verlässt Early Access; Konsolen-Umsetzungen folgen später - 4Players.de

Hover: Revolt of Gamers
Jump&Run
31.05.2017
31.05.2017
Hover: Revolt of Gamers: Futuristisches Parkourspiel verlässt Early Access; Konsolen-Umsetzungen folgen später

Hover: Revolt of Gamers (Geschicklichkeit) von The Sidekicks, Plug In Digital
Hover: Revolt of Gamers (Geschicklichkeit) von The Sidekicks, Plug In Digital - Bildquelle: The Sidekicks, Plug In Digital
Hover: Revolt of Gamers wird am 31. Mai 2017 die Early-Access-Phase hinter sich lassen und für PC, Mac und Linux erscheinen. Konsolen-Umsetzungen des Open-World-Parkourspiels sollen im Laufe des Jahres folgen. Hover ist laut den Entwicklern (Midgar Studio und Fusty Game) eine Hommage an Jet Set Radio mit Elementen aus Mirror's Edge und inspiriert von Luc Bessons "Das fünfte Element". In unserer Vorschau hinterließ eine frühere Version einen befriedigenden Eindruck mit Potential nach oben.

"Working on Hover: Revolt of Gamers has been a dream come true. It's awesome creating this fast-paced and high-tech new world and combining it with incredible new tunes from Hideki Naganuma. We're thrilled that we're nearing its official release and can't wait for gamers to become completely entertained by our new world", sagten die Entwickler. "Players have the unique option to instantly switch from offline solo to online multiplayer. At any time, players can join friends for some cooperative gaming, intense versus matches, or just roaming among the others. No matter where you are or what you’re doing in the city, it'll be possible."
Quelle: Midgar Studio und Fusty Game

