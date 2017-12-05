Darkest Dungeon: DLC "The Color of Madness" angekündigt

Auf der offiziellen Website des Taktik-Rollenspiels Darkest Dungeon wurde in verschwurbelt poetischen Worten der DLC "The Color of Madness" angekündigt. Darin enthalten ist ein neuer Questtyp, eine frische Fraktion sowie kraftvolle "Trinkets". Als Release-Zeitraum ist das Frühjahr 2018 angesetzt, nähere Infos zum Preis sollen Anfang des kommenden Jahres folgen:
"'With five feeble senses we pretend to comprehend the boundlessly complex cosmos…'
-HP Lovecraft
Some hateful shard of alien origin has streaked through the night sky, crashing into the old Miller’s farm on the outskirts of the Hamlet! Those unfortunate enough to witness the Comet’s arrival have been blinded by what they can only describe as a shifting, ephemeral hue of damnably abrasive intensity. There has been no word from the farm in a fortnight, save for the unearthly groaning that echoes from the ruin of the mill…
- A New Quest Type: Get lost in time and space as you confront unending waves of enemies, new and old, pushing ever closer to the crash site of the Comet. Survive as long as you can stomach, and compare your highest kill count with friends and rivals alike!
- A New Enemy Faction: The husks of the Miller and his farmhands roam the area around the windmill, spreading the all-consuming influence of the Comet’s light.
- Powerful New Trinkets: Visit the Nomad Wagon and spend Comet Shards to purchase trinkets with new and powerful functionality.
The team at Red Hook is thrilled to continue to support Darkest Dungeon with this latest DLC. We’re committed to providing our new and veteran players alike with the very best in all-consuming misery and morbidity. The Color of Madness DLC is planned for a spring release, and pricing information will follow in the new year.
Console Updates:
The Shieldbreaker DLC on PS4 and VITA
We’ve received confirmation from Playstation that our second DLC: The Shieldbreaker will be releasing on Wednesday, December 6th in both NA and EU regions. We pushed a update out a couple weeks back in preparation for the release, and now after some toil on our part to get it through certification, all our Playstation players can enjoy the new class and her slithering nightmares!
Switch: Crimson Court and Shieldbreaker will be available at release!
While we don’t have a solid release window just yet, we do want to share that all currently available DLC (The Crimson Court and The Shieldbreaker) will be available at release on Switch.
We are hard at work getting the Switch version of the game prepped for submission to Nintendo for their certification process. Once we get a build in the certification process we will have a solid idea of our possible release schedule. That being said, we are hoping for sometime early in the new year if all goes well.
What about Crimson Court and Shieldbreaker for iPad?!
Our fantastic porting partner Blitworks has begun working on porting over the DLC to iPad. So far things are looking good and we will have a update from them soon to talk about likely release schedule for that soon!
All the best this holiday season,
-The Red Hook Team"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Einstieg ins Spiel auf der PS4
von Jan Wöbbeking,