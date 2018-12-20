This War of Mine: War Child Charity DLC: 500.000 Dollar an Spenden erreicht - 4Players.de

Projekte:
- "3 Temporary Learning Spaces were established where 260 children were able to carry on with their education and exams to complete their school year
- Place 26 unaccompanied children with foster families in Bambari, Central African Republic
- In Iraq - provide summer schooling to 457 students
- In Afghanistan - Support 840 children aged four to six to access Early Childhood and Care Development in Kabul and Herat
- Expand our child helpline in Democratic Republic of Congo, which received 14,557 calls in 2017 and 2,215 children were referred to specialized child protection organizations
- Fund a new fundraising arm at War Child dedicated to working with gamers, which has raised over $2.5 million to date"
