This War of Mine: War Child Charity DLC: 500.000 Dollar an Spenden erreicht - 4Players.de

This War of Mine
Kriegssimulation
Entwickler: 11 bit studios
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
14.11.2014
14.11.2014
14.11.2014
27.11.2018
 
Test: This War of Mine
90
 
von ,

This War of Mine: War Child Charity DLC: 500.000 Dollar an Spenden erreicht

Mit dem "War Child Charity DLC" für This War of Mine sind seit der Veröffentlichung im März 2015 über 500.000 Dollar an Spenden zusammengekommen. Sämtliche Einnahmen aus dem DLC wurden der Wohltätigkeitsorganisation War Child gespendet, die sich weltweit um Kinder kümmert, die vom Krieg betroffen sind. Das Geld ging an War-Child-Projekte in Ländern wie Afghanistan, Irak, der zentralafrikanischen Republik, der demokratischen Republik Kongo und Jemen.

Projekte:
  • "3 Temporary Learning Spaces were established where 260 children were able to carry on with their education and exams to complete their school year
  • Place 26 unaccompanied children with foster families in Bambari, Central African Republic
  • In Iraq - provide summer schooling to 457 students
  • In Afghanistan - Support 840 children aged four to six to access Early Childhood and Care Development in Kabul and Herat
  • Expand our child helpline in Democratic Republic of Congo, which received 14,557 calls in 2017 and 2,215 children were referred to specialized child protection organizations
  • Fund a new fundraising arm at War Child dedicated to working with gamers, which has raised over $2.5 million to date"

Letztes aktuelles Video: What would you do with 500k dollars


Quelle: 11 bit Studios
