Door Kickers: Update 1.1.0. bringt Online-Koop

Mit dem jüngsten Update liefert Killhouse Games für seine polizeitaktische Echtzeit-Strategie Door Kickers einen Koop-Modus für Mehrspieler-Partien nach. Dieser funktioniert nach der Ankündigung bei Steam allerdings nur bei der Version, die auf Valves Vertriebsplattform veröffentlicht wurde. Käufer, die z.B. bei GoG zugeschlagen haben, müssen daher wohl weiter ohne die menschliche Unterstützung spielen.
Hier die Patch Notes für die Version 1.1.0.:
Features:
- Online cooperative mode (Steam version only)
- Changed the way grenades are thrown: clicking on the UI item automatically "sticks" the grenade to the mouse pointer and is released when clicking again.
- Optimizations for slower CPUs
- Reduced HDD and RAM consumption by using better compression for sound files
- Can now use language-specific characters to edit trooper names.
Fixes:
- Fixed grenades taking a different trajectory than shown (hitting walls when they shouldn't).
- Fixed some mods not showing up in the Mods menu except when selecting their specific tag.
- Fixed troopers sometimes not waiting for gocodes before doing an action.
- Fixed being unable to use language-specific characters when editing trooper names.
- Fixed breaching charges sometimes blowing up in the wrong direction.
- Fixed bad line breaks in Doctrine texts.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Coop Multiplayer Update
von Michael Krosta,