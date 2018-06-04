Earthlock: Zusätzliche Sprachunterstützungen implementiert - 4Players.de

Earthlock
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Snowcastle Games
24.04.2018
09.09.2016
09.09.2016
27.01.2017
08.03.2018
07.09.2017
01.09.2016
 
Test: Earthlock
Earthlock: Zusätzliche Sprachunterstützungen implementiert

Earthlock (Rollenspiel) von Snowcastle Games / SOEDESCO
Earthlock (Rollenspiel) von Snowcastle Games / SOEDESCO - Bildquelle: Snowcastle Games / SOEDESCO
Das norwegische Entwickler Studio Snowcastle Games hat der PC-Fassung von Earthlock via Patch eine Reihe von Übersetzungen spendiert. Das Fantasy-Rollenspiel bietet fortan nicht nur englische, sondern auch arabische, chinesische, französische, italienische, norwegische, polnische, brasiliansich-portugiesische, russische, spanische und deutsche Bildschirmtexte.

Die Versionen für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch sollen im Sommer mit der Sprach-Aktualisierung versorgt werden."With over 60,000 words, the storyline on EARTHLOCK is a key component to the experience and by making it available in over 10 new languages", so CEO Bendik Stang. "With console language support to follow this summer, we are excited to bring the world of EARTHLOCK to a whole new audience of players".

Letztes aktuelles Video: PS4-Spielszenen-Trailer


Quelle: Snowcastle Games / Steam
Earthlock
