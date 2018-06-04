Earthlock: Zusätzliche Sprachunterstützungen implementiert - 4Players.de





Das norwegische Entwickler Studio Snowcastle Games hat der PC-Fassung von Earthlock via Patch eine Reihe von Übersetzungen spendiert . Das Fantasy-Rollenspiel bietet fortan nicht nur englische, sondern auch arabische, chinesische, französische, italienische, norwegische, polnische, brasiliansich-portugiesische, russische, spanische und deutsche Bildschirmtexte.

Die Versionen für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch sollen im Sommer mit der Sprach-Aktualisierung versorgt werden."With over 60,000 words, the storyline on EARTHLOCK is a key component to the experience and by making it available in over 10 new languages", so CEO Bendik Stang. "With console language support to follow this summer, we are excited to bring the world of EARTHLOCK to a whole new audience of players".

Letztes aktuelles Video: PS4-Spielszenen-Trailer