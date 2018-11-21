Schnäppchen-Angebote: Anzeige: Aktuelle Black-Friday-Rabatte, u.a. PlayStation Plus 12 Monate - 47,99 Euro, PS4-Konsole mit Red Dead Redemption 2 - 299,99 Euro - 4Players.de

Bei all den Black-Friday- bzw. Cyber-Monday-Angeboten kann man durchaus den Überblick verlieren. Neben dem Hinweis auf unseren Schnäppchen-Führer, in dem u.a. aktuelle Rabatte von Gamesplanet, Steam oder GOG.com aufgelistet werden, haben wir nachfolgend eine Übersicht über Aktionen, die vor allem für Zocker interessant sein könnten.
Media Markt
Games ab 9,99 Euro, inkl. Diablo 3, Need for Speed, Overwatch u.v.m.
Alternate
GIGABYTE Aero 15Xv8, Notebook, i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce GTX 1070 - 1,999 Euro (statt 2,499 Euro)
Notebooksbilliger.de
Omen by HP Gaming-Headset 800 - 39,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
Amazon
Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum Gaming-Maus - 40,00 Euro (statt 89,99 Euro)
FIFA 19 - Standard Edition (PS4/One) - 39,99 Euro (statt 69,99 Euro)
Assassin's Creed Origins (PS4/One) - 29,99 Euro
PlayStation-4-Konsole (1TB, schwarz, slim) inkl. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 + 2 DualShock Controller - 299,00 Euro
PlayStation-4-Konsole (1TB, schwarz, slim) inkl. Red Dead Redemption 2 + 2 DualShock Controller - 299,99 Euro
PlayStation Plus - 12 Monate Mitgliedschaft - 47,99 Euro
