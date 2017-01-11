Scalebound: Platinum Games meldet sich zur Einstellung des Spiels zu Wort - 4Players.de

Scalebound
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Platinum Games
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
 
Scalebound: Platinum Games (Entwickler) meldet sich zur Einstellung des Spiels zu Wort

Scalebound (Action) von Microsoft
Scalebound (Action) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Auf den Produktionsstopp von Scalebound hat sich in der Zwischenzeit auch Platinum Games (Entwickler) zu Wort gemeldet. Kenichi Sato (Präsident und CEO) schreibt, dass sie sehr enttäuscht von der Entscheidung der Microsoft Studios waren, schließlich hätten sie sich - wie viele andere Spieler auch - auf das fertige Spiel gefreut. Dennoch wollen sie weitermachen und hochklassige Titel entwickeln. NieR: Automata, Granblue Fantasy: Project Re: Link und Lost Order (bisher nur für Japan bestätigt) nennt er als Beispiele.

Hideki Kamiya (Game Designer von Devil May Cry, Viewtiful Joe, Okami, Bayonetta, The Wonderful 101 und Scalebound) entschuldigte sich ebenfalls für die schlechten Nachrichten zum Jahresanfang. Er verspricht, dass ihm so etwas nicht noch einmal passieren wird. Er will jedenfalls seine Arbeit fortsetzen und weiter Spiele entwickeln, die Spaß machen. Zugleich meinte er, dass er keine Auszeit wegen "seines geistigen Zustands" nehmen würde. Es gab in der Vergangenheit vermehrt Berichte darüber, dass er sich eine Pause gönnen würde.


Letztes aktuelles Video: E3-Spielszenen


Quelle: Platinum Games

Kommentare

greenelve schrieb am
M D Ruffy hat geschrieben:Gehören MS die Recht an dem Spiel?

Soweit bekannt ja.
M D Ruffy schrieb am
Gehören MS die Recht an dem Spiel?
Sirius83 schrieb am
matzab83 hat geschrieben:Aber weiterhin keine Aussagen zu den Gründen.
Also Start frei für Runde 2...

Sind Japaner, da wird gar nix kommen.
Man könnte ja das Gesicht verlieren.
Leon-x schrieb am
Metal King Slime hat geschrieben:In der News steht aber auch nicht das sie von Microsoft enttäuscht sind, sondern von Microsofts Entscheidung.

Wo liegt da jetzt der genau Unterschied?
Man ist doch immer von Jemandes Entscheidungen enttäuscht.
Aktion --> Reaktion, wie es so schön heißt.
yopparai schrieb am
Ja ich mein auch nur die Überschrift auf der Titelseite. "Platinum-Games ist enntäuscht von Microsoft" Ich dachte da hätte sich irgendwas neues ergeben, deshalb hab ich überhaupt draufgeklickt.
