Scalebound: Platinum Games meldet sich zur Einstellung des Spiels zu Wort - 4Players.de

M D Ruffy hat geschrieben:Gehören MS die Recht an dem Spiel?
Soweit bekannt ja.
As you may have already heard, Scalebound has unfortunately been canceled. I'm very sorry to everyone who was looking forward to this game.— ç¥è°·è±æ¨¹ Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 11. Januar 2017
Sorry to bring you such bad news at the start of the year. All I can do for you is to promise to keep delivering fun games.— ç¥è°·è±æ¨¹ Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 11. Januar 2017
I'll work extra hard to never have to let you down like this again, so I hope you will keep watching over us in the future too.— ç¥è°·è±æ¨¹ Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 11. Januar 2017
And...I took time off for my mental health? ...Me!?— ç¥è°·è±æ¨¹ Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 11. Januar 2017
No way.
I thought I would get lots of savage messages, but in reality I'm getting lots of warm messages. Thank you.— ç¥è°·è±æ¨¹ Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 11. Januar 2017
(´ï¼_ï¼`)
matzab83 hat geschrieben:Aber weiterhin keine Aussagen zu den Gründen.
Also Start frei für Runde 2...
Metal King Slime hat geschrieben:In der News steht aber auch nicht das sie von Microsoft enttäuscht sind, sondern von Microsofts Entscheidung.