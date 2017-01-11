Scalebound: Platinum Games meldet sich zur Einstellung des Spiels zu Wort - 4Players.de

As you may have already heard, Scalebound has unfortunately been canceled. I'm very sorry to everyone who was looking forward to this game. — ç¥è°·è±æ¨¹ Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 11. Januar 2017

Sorry to bring you such bad news at the start of the year. All I can do for you is to promise to keep delivering fun games. — ç¥è°·è±æ¨¹ Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 11. Januar 2017

I'll work extra hard to never have to let you down like this again, so I hope you will keep watching over us in the future too. — ç¥è°·è±æ¨¹ Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 11. Januar 2017

And...I took time off for my mental health? ...Me!?



No way. — ç¥è°·è±æ¨¹ Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 11. Januar 2017

I thought I would get lots of savage messages, but in reality I'm getting lots of warm messages. Thank you.

(´ï¼_ï¼`) — ç¥è°·è±æ¨¹ Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 11. Januar 2017