Crackdown 3: Microsoft lädt zum Stresstest; Teil 1 kostenlos veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Microsoft plant einen Stresstest zum Crackdown-3-Modus Wrecking Zone für Teilnehmer am Xbox-Insider-Programm. Am heutigen Donnerstagabend, von 21 bis 23 Uhr unserer Zeit, und morgen früh von 4 Uhr nachts bis sechs Uhr morgens können Interessierte die Multiplayer-Variante Probe spielen. Der Pre-Load beginnt laut Xbox.com bereits um 18 Uhr.
Des Weiteren ist der erste Serienteil für Xbox 360 laut vg247.com mittlerweile kostenlos für alle Xbox-Nutzer als Download im Store erhältlich. Teil 3 erscheint am 15. Februar. Hier die Anleitung für den Stresstest von Xbox.com:
- "On your Xbox One console or Windows 10 PC, sign in and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app. You’ll be able to register and begin installing the game starting Thursday, February 7th, at 9 a.m. PST. Install early so you’ll be prepared for the playtest times listed below! (Search for Xbox Insider Hub in the Store to install if you don’t already have it).
- Navigate to Insider content > Games > Wrecking Zone: Technical Test.
- Select Join.
- Wait for the registration to complete (Pending will switch to Manage), and you’ll be redirected to the Store where you can install Crackdown 3: Wrecking Zone.
- Launch the game during the available playtest times and select “Agent Hunter” to queue up for a multiplayer match."
