Dead Island 2: Ein müdes Lebenszeichen nach dem Start von Dead Island: Survivors - 4Players.de

What's going on is that it's in development and we won't be showing more until we're ready. Appreciate the wait is painful, but Dead Island 2 is still coming.— Dead Island (@deadislandgame) 5. Juli 2018
Mitte 2015 wurde das deutsche Studio Yager als Entwickler ausgetauscht, weil die kreativen Visionen von Entwickler und Publisher nicht mehr übereinstimmten. Seit 2016 arbeitet Sumo Digital an dem Titel und hat höchstwahrscheinlich einen kompletten Neustart des Projekts initiiert.
