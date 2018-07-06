Dead Island 2: Ein müdes Lebenszeichen nach dem Start von Dead Island: Survivors - 4Players.de

Dead Island 2
Horror-Shooter
Entwickler: Sumo Digital
Publisher: Deep Silver
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Vorschau: Dead Island 2
 
 
Vorschau: Dead Island 2
 
 
Vorschau: Dead Island 2
 
 
Nachrichten

von ,

Dead Island 2: Ein müdes Lebenszeichen nach dem Start von Dead Island: Survivors

Dead Island 2 (Shooter) von Deep Silver
Dead Island 2 (Shooter) von Deep Silver - Bildquelle: Deep Silver
Nach der Veröffentlichung von Dead Island: Survivors für Android und iOS wurde erneut die Frage laut, wie es denn um Dead Island 2 stehen würde. Das letzte Lebenszeichen gab es im Mai 2017 (nach einem weiteren Jahr Ruhepause). Via Twitter wurde nun versichert, dass das Spiel weiterhin in Produktion sei. Sie würden es allerdings erst dann zeigen, wenn es "bereit" sei.


Mitte 2015 wurde das deutsche Studio Yager als Entwickler ausgetauscht, weil die kreativen Visionen von Entwickler und Publisher nicht mehr übereinstimmten. Seit 2016 arbeitet Sumo Digital an dem Titel und hat höchstwahrscheinlich einen kompletten Neustart des Projekts initiiert.

Letztes aktuelles Video: EGX 2014 Gameplay


Quelle: Dead Island Twitter
Kommentare

Dodo00d schrieb am
Wenn sie clever sind hauen sie noch vor dem Release von Dying Light 2 eine verbuggte und unfertige Early Access raus :roll:
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Kirk22 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:51
 Ganz ehrlich: Wer braucht schon ein Dead Island 2, wenn doch Dying Light 2 vor der Tür steht?
Naja, Dead Island 2 ist ne Wundertüte. Da kann alles drinstecken. Wobei ich natürlich von Deep Silver und THQ Nordic absolut nichts erwarte. Und auch Sumo kann ich nicht einschätzen, da ich eigentlich nur ihre Sonic Racer gespielt habe.
Kirk22 schrieb am
Ganz ehrlich: Wer braucht schon ein Dead Island 2, wenn doch Dying Light 2 vor der Tür steht? Der Entwicklerwechsel und das jahrelange Stillschweigen sind nie ein gutes Vorzeichen für ein Spiel.
