LawBreakers: Ist auf PC bis zur Server-Abschaltung Mitte September Free-to-play - 4Players.de

LawBreakers
Science Fiction-Shooter
Publisher: Nexon
Release:
07.08.2017
08.08.2017
Test: LawBreakers
80
Test: LawBreakers
80
von ,

LawBreakers ist auf PC bis zur Server-Abschaltung Mitte September Free-to-play

LawBreakers (Shooter) von Nexon
LawBreakers (Shooter) von Nexon - Bildquelle: Nexon
Nach der Schließung von Boss Key Productions wird LawBreakers bis zum 14. September 2018 bei Steam als Free-to-play-Titel angeboten. Ingame-Käufe wurden abgeschaltet. Rückerstattungen wird es nicht geben. Im PlayStation Store ist der Titel gar nicht mehr erhältlich.

Statement: "In light of the unfortunate news regarding Boss Key Productions shutting down, we regret to announce that we will be sunsetting our support of LawBreakers on September 14, 2018 as we are not able to operate the game. Our servers will remain open until then and the game will be made free-to-play on Steam for all players effective immediately. Please note that any and all new in-game purchases will also be disabled and we will not be able to accept any refund requests. We truly appreciate your understanding in this difficult time and we want to thank you all your support and being a part of the passionate LawBreakers community."

Letztes aktuelles Video: All-Star Content Drop


Quelle: Steam
Kommentare

Müllpanda schrieb am
Sn@keEater hat geschrieben: ?
vor 47 Minuten
 Das Spiel konnte man wirklich als Eintagsfliege bezeichnen. Dabei war es ja nicht mal wirklich schlecht nur halt ein MP von ka wievielen. Und es hatte kein Battle Royal Modus :Blauesauge:
Der Hype konnte dem Studio auch nicht mehr helfen und man hat nur wenige Wochen später das Handtuch werfen müssen. Radical Heights hatte demnach eine noch kürzere Lebensdauer... :Blauesauge:
Zum Thema:
Es hilft natürlich nicht, wenn man in die Kategorie der Hero-Shooter gesteckt wird und dann gegen Overwatch und das kostenlose Paladins antreten muss. Der Hype um PUBG kam dann dem Spiel wohl auch noch ins Gehege, aber es war schon vor Release mit dem Titel vorbei.
Ich finde es ja auch immer witzig, wie solche Studios immer direkt in die eSport-Ecke blicken und zig Tournaments vor Release abhalten um auch den kompetitiven Geist dahinter zu verdeutlichen. Dieser Mist dürfte die meisten weniger interessieren und hat mir z.B. den MP von Halo 5 ziemlich madig gemacht.
Crossbones schrieb am
Das an sich gute Spiel ist ein treffender Hinweis dafür, dass der Markt nach wie vor auf Single-Player Titel angewiesen ist, nicht wie einige mal wieder behaupten "Single-Player Spiele sind tot, Multiplayer ist die Zukunft!"
Da haben wir also jetzt ein gutes Spiel, das aber einfach nur Pech hatte und nicht so viele Spieler angezogen hat, mich würde jetzt interessieren ob ein SP-Modus oder zumindest die Möglichkeit gegen Bots zu spielen, das Game gerettet hätten, zumindest aber ist für mich klar....wenn nicht genügend andere Gamer das gleiche Spiel zocken, kann ich das Game für das beste Spiel aller Zeiten halten, aber ich werde alleine drauf sitzen bleiben bis die Server abgeschalten werden und ich es dann nicht mal mehr dazu verwenden kann in dessen Lobby stundenlang nach anderen Zockern zu suchen.
Jedenfalls stelle ich immer wieder fest, dass es viele Multiplayer-Titel, besonders im Indie-Bereich gibt, die einfach viel zu wenig Spieler anlocken und dann fatal absaufen.
Man stelle sich vor es gäbe nur Multiplayer Games, wie viele hier dann wohl regelmäßig absaufen würden.
Sn@keEater schrieb am
Das Spiel konnte man wirklich als Eintagsfliege bezeichnen. Dabei war es ja nicht mal wirklich schlecht nur halt ein MP von ka wievielen. Und es hatte kein Battle Royal Modus :Blauesauge:
schrieb am