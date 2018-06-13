LawBreakers: Ist auf PC bis zur Server-Abschaltung Mitte September Free-to-play - 4Players.de

Nach der Schließung von Boss Key Productions wird LawBreakers bis zum 14. September 2018 bei Steam als Free-to-play-Titel angeboten. Ingame-Käufe wurden abgeschaltet. Rückerstattungen wird es nicht geben. Im PlayStation Store ist der Titel gar nicht mehr erhältlich.
Statement: "In light of the unfortunate news regarding Boss Key Productions shutting down, we regret to announce that we will be sunsetting our support of LawBreakers on September 14, 2018 as we are not able to operate the game. Our servers will remain open until then and the game will be made free-to-play on Steam for all players effective immediately. Please note that any and all new in-game purchases will also be disabled and we will not be able to accept any refund requests. We truly appreciate your understanding in this difficult time and we want to thank you all your support and being a part of the passionate LawBreakers community."
Letztes aktuelles Video: All-Star Content Drop
von Marcel Kleffmann,