LawBreakers: Ist auf PC bis zur Server-Abschaltung Mitte September Free-to-play - 4Players.de

Crossbones schrieb am 13.06.2018 um 16:54 Uhr

Das an sich gute Spiel ist ein treffender Hinweis dafür, dass der Markt nach wie vor auf Single-Player Titel angewiesen ist, nicht wie einige mal wieder behaupten "Single-Player Spiele sind tot, Multiplayer ist die Zukunft!"

Da haben wir also jetzt ein gutes Spiel, das aber einfach nur Pech hatte und nicht so viele Spieler angezogen hat, mich würde jetzt interessieren ob ein SP-Modus oder zumindest die Möglichkeit gegen Bots zu spielen, das Game gerettet hätten, zumindest aber ist für mich klar....wenn nicht genügend andere Gamer das gleiche Spiel zocken, kann ich das Game für das beste Spiel aller Zeiten halten, aber ich werde alleine drauf sitzen bleiben bis die Server abgeschalten werden und ich es dann nicht mal mehr dazu verwenden kann in dessen Lobby stundenlang nach anderen Zockern zu suchen.

Jedenfalls stelle ich immer wieder fest, dass es viele Multiplayer-Titel, besonders im Indie-Bereich gibt, die einfach viel zu wenig Spieler anlocken und dann fatal absaufen.

Man stelle sich vor es gäbe nur Multiplayer Games, wie viele hier dann wohl regelmäßig absaufen würden.