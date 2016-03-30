RollerCoaster Tycoon World: Zwölftes Update bringt Halloween-Deko und verbessert das Piece-by-Piece-Bausystem - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
RollerCoaster Tycoon World: Zwölftes Update bringt Halloween-Deko und verbessert das PxP-Bausystem
Für die Early-Access-Version von RollerCoaster Tycoon World ist das mittlerweile zwölfte Update veröffentlicht worden (Change-Log). Mit dem Update kommen allerlei Halloween-Dekorationsmöglichkeiten für den Freizeitpark ins Spiel. Außerdem wollen die Entwickler viele Verbesserungen bei der Grafik, der Performance und vor allem dem Piece-by-Piece-Bausystem (PxP). Mit dem PxP-System können individuelle Szenerien erstellt werden. Für das nächste Update versprechen die Entwickler "bedeutsame Verbesserungen" beim Besucherverhalten, beim Spieler-Fortschritt und bei der Benutzeroberfläche.
"Mwahaha! Hello Tycoons, and welcome... to our SPOOKTACULAR Halloween update! While we've been hard at work fixing bugs and optimizing features, we somehow let this ghoulish collection of Halloween scenery objects sneak into the park! This update features a batch of new Halloween goodies including spiderwebs, tombstones, and jack-o'-lanterns, guaranteed to give your parks just the right touch of spooky ambience. In addition to our Halloween content, we've also made a number of improvements, additions and fixes to our PxP system, along with freeform scenery placement - place scenery on elevated paths! - and art optimizations throughout the game.
As we mentioned before, we're now heading into the home stretch of our Early Access production cycle. We're cooking up a ton of significant improvements - peeps, progression, UI/UX, and more - that you'll have in your hands very soon. Be on the lookout for some sneak peeks at these big changes!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Hinter den Kulissen
