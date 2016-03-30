RollerCoaster Tycoon World: Zwölftes Update bringt Halloween-Deko und verbessert das Piece-by-Piece-Bausystem - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
RollerCoaster Tycoon World
Lebenssimulation
Publisher: Atari
Release:
30.03.2016
Vorschau: RollerCoaster Tycoon World
 
 

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

RollerCoaster Tycoon World
Ab 19.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

4 Filme auf DVD für 22 EUR -  (u. a. Fifty Shades of Grey, Honig im Kopf)***  Xbox Wireless Controller (kompatibel mit Windows 10 Geräten) -  54,85 Euro  ***  Raspberry Pi 3 Model B  -  34,99 Euro  ***  Mad Max - 13,60 Euro (Gamersgate)  ***   The Division - 35,99 Euro (Humble Store)  ***   Film- und Serien-Box-Sets auf DVD & Blu-ray reduziert -  (u. a. Fast & Furious 1-7 Blu-ray 26,97 Euro)  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

RollerCoaster Tycoon World: Zwölftes Update bringt Halloween-Deko und verbessert das PxP-Bausystem

RollerCoaster Tycoon World (Simulation) von Atari
RollerCoaster Tycoon World (Simulation) von Atari - Bildquelle: Atari
Für die Early-Access-Version von RollerCoaster Tycoon World ist das mittlerweile zwölfte Update veröffentlicht worden (Change-Log). Mit dem Update kommen allerlei Halloween-Dekorationsmöglichkeiten für den Freizeitpark ins Spiel. Außerdem wollen die Entwickler viele Verbesserungen bei der Grafik, der Performance und vor allem dem Piece-by-Piece-Bausystem (PxP). Mit dem PxP-System können individuelle Szenerien erstellt werden. Für das nächste Update versprechen die Entwickler "bedeutsame Verbesserungen" beim Besucherverhalten, beim Spieler-Fortschritt und bei der Benutzeroberfläche.

"Mwahaha! Hello Tycoons, and welcome... to our SPOOKTACULAR Halloween update! While we've been hard at work fixing bugs and optimizing features, we somehow let this ghoulish collection of Halloween scenery objects sneak into the park! This update features a batch of new Halloween goodies including spiderwebs, tombstones, and jack-o'-lanterns, guaranteed to give your parks just the right touch of spooky ambience. In addition to our Halloween content, we've also made a number of improvements, additions and fixes to our PxP system, along with freeform scenery placement - place scenery on elevated paths! - and art optimizations throughout the game.

As we mentioned before, we're now heading into the home stretch of our Early Access production cycle. We're cooking up a ton of significant improvements - peeps, progression, UI/UX, and more - that you'll have in your hands very soon. Be on the lookout for some sneak peeks at these big changes!"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Hinter den Kulissen


Quelle: Steam

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+