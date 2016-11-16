RollerCoaster Tycoon World: Dritter Patch aktualisiert die Unity-Engine auf Version 5.4 - 4Players.de

Dass die sich überhaupt die Mühe machen und an dem Spiel noch was machen?!? Seit Release von Planet Coaster interessiert sich doch eh niemand mehr für RCTW!
von Marcel Kleffmann,
RollerCoaster Tycoon World: Dritter Patch aktualisiert die Unity-Engine auf Version 5.4
Für RollerCoaster Tycoon World steht das dritte Update nach dem Verkaufsstart zur Verfügung. Mit dem Patch wird die Unity-Engine auf Version 5.4 aktualisiert. Laut den Entwicklern soll damit die Performance des Freizeitpark-Aufbauspiels deutlich gesteigert werden, vor allem auf nicht so leistungsstarken PCs. Ansonsten wurden noch einige Bugs aus der Welt geschafft.
After our internal testing with Unity 5.4, we've seen the following improvements:
BUG LIST
After our internal testing with Unity 5.4, we've seen the following improvements:
- GPU Instancing - With this fix, you'll see performance improvements with parks that feature multiple instances of the same PxP assets. Previously mesh combine would store the combined mesh and uncombined state of the object in memory and subsequently reduce performance, but this GPU instancing will replace the mesh combine Speed improvements have been most noticeable on lower end machines.
- Post Processing Stack - Unity 5.4 optimizes how the game creates and displays visual effects, resulting in increased frame rate performance. This should help parks for users that love FX Generators.
- Optimization of Ride Cameras – Parks with lots of rides in them may see slight FPS increases from ride cam optimizations.
- Main Menu Optimization - Overall navigation and UI transitions are smoother.
BUG LIST
- Camera: Following a Fame event peep out from the park will get the camera stuck outside the park.
- Camera: Activating Free camera makes the game hang.
- Camera: Peepcam doesn’t take Peep posture into consideration.
- Credits: Credits have been updated.
- General: Going to the park expansion crashes the game.
- General: Game hangs when loading a Luminous Isle sandbox/mission.
- General: Save/Load – Unable to load save due to NullRef about trash.
- General: Peeps can be observed in a souvenir holding animation when sitting on a bench or picnic table.
- Grid: When rotating a building, and activating the grid the building can snap back and be 1 degree off.
- Grid: The local 1x1 Grid has a broken snapping during the Coaster Builder when at non-90 degrees angles.
- Loading: Loading screen hangs for a few seconds on Atari splash screen during first launch.
- Missions: On Mission 1.3 - Title crashes while mass deleting rocks on first play through.
- Missions: Neglecting to hit [Show Me] for the Fame Event tutorial in Mission 1.2 will force the user to restart Mission if Fame Event completes.
- Missions: Mission 1.5 - Test stats are not calculated when in ride cam while testing the roller coaster for first time. Missions: Fame events – Sensitive Sam fame event fails when the park is clean.
- Objectives: Mission 1.7 - The first objective of ‘Think Big’ gets completed when clicking a peep.
- Options: Camera – The ‘Auto zoom out camera if object too large’ has no functionality in gameplay.
- Paths: Creating elevated paths has black flickering on the base pillar before placing it.
- Polish: Operator Animations have been tweaked and adjusted
- PxP: Grid overlay when raising a piece is no longer transparent.
- PxP: The game crashes when placing a few PxP pieces down, using the trash can icon to delete those pieces and toggling the grid on and off.
- PxP: Placing a PxP pieces with grid activated and selecting a tile piece and deactivating the grid will lower the tile 1m.
- PxP: The grid flickers when placing any of the PxP premade except the western ones.
- PxP: PxP walls flicker when placed in the middle of 2 other walls.
- PxP: When player toggles grid on and off after placing a piece, it elevates to 4.2m.
- PxP: Whimsy – Placing the “Minatare Maze” or the “Floating Tower” premade PxP building makes the grid rotate.
- PxP: Individually selected pieces are rotated when toggling the grid on and off.
- PxP: The 4m Barrier aligns with the middle of grid squares instead of the border.
- PxP: Any extra PxP piece will flicker when placed on top of walls when overlapping.
- PxP: Placing a premade/blueprint, then placing any scenery, will cause the game to use the PxP grid rather than the Standard grid.
- PxP: The 4x4 Grid is broken in multiple situations.
- PxP: Some pieces overlap instead of stacking when perfectly aligned.
- Scenery: Peeps don’t sit on Whimsy-themed benches
- Scenery: Certain plazas and 1 ride have black flickering textures.
- Scenery: The snow globe Center pieces’ globe is textured black.
- Scenery: The Lollipop flower scenery piece differs from the thumbnail picture.
- Scenery: Colored Queues – Color applies on the path even if the ‘Rails’ UI is active under the ‘COLORS’ tab.
- Terrain: Crash – Flattening terrain that has been lowered to the lowest level will crash the title.
- Terrain: Modify Terrain – The coasters supports levitate when the player ‘Flattens’ the terrain.
- UGC: Whimsy – Unable to select [Whimsy]m theme when creating UGC
- UI/UX: Text strings in peeps thoughts tab are cut if park/ride name is too long.
- UI/UX: Starting missions that have broken rides have up scaled repair icons.
- UI/UX: [Spacebar] can be used to confirm menu selections which simultaneously pauses/resumes gameplay.