Cities: Skylines: Hat sich 3,5 Millionen Mal verkauft; Mini-DLC als Dankeschön - 4Players.de

Cities: Skylines
Aufbau-Strategie
Entwickler: Colossal Order
Release:
10.03.2015
10.03.2015
2016
 
Test: Cities: Skylines
83

"Auch wenn kleine Mankos den Award verhindern, ist Skylines dank einer gelungenen Mischung bewährter und frischer Mechaniken der derzeit beste moderne Städtebau."

 
Cities: Skylines
Cities: Skylines hat sich 3,5 Millionen Mal verkauft

Cities: Skylines (Strategie) von Paradox Interactive
Cities: Skylines (Strategie) von Paradox Interactive - Bildquelle: Paradox Interactive
Cities: Skylines hat sich laut Paradox Interactive seit dem Verkaufsstart am 10. März 2015 über 3,5 Millionen Mal weltweit auf allen Plattformen verkauft (ohne Add-on-Verkäufe). 3,25 Mio. Exemplare des Städtebauspiels sind an Steam gebunden. Als Dankeschön wollen Paradox and Colossal Order demnächst das kostenlose DLC-Paket "Pearls from the East" mit drei asiatisch angehauchten Gebäuden (Panda Zoo, chinesischer Tempel, Shanghai Pearl Tower) veröffentlichen. Im "Frühjahr 2017" soll Cities: Skylines auch auf Xbox One erscheinen.

"From the first day Cities: Skylines was released, it's been breaking records", sagt Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. "The game had our biggest launch in history at the time, selling 250.000 copies in its first 24 hours, and the community has only gotten bigger and more devoted over the last two years. Cities: Skylines perfectly showcases the kind of experiences we’re proud to support at Paradox: a game that people are just as excited to play now as they were two years ago. Happy birthday to Cities: Skylines, congratulations to Colossal Order, and my sincere thanks to all our players. Please follow me on Chirper."

"It's fair to say that Cities: Skylines has changed all of our lives at Colossal Order", sagt Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order. "This is a game we had all been working on and dreaming about creating for years. Seeing how many people have rallied around it, and seeing the incredible community sharing their cities and mods has been so rewarding and inspiring. On behalf of our entire team, thank you so much to all of our players for your ongoing support!"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Xbox-One-Trailer


Quelle: Paradox Interactive

ronny_83 schrieb am
Also ich hab das auch schon, wie auch Trainfever, über Steam Controller mit Steam Link gespielt und es funktionierte ziemlich gut. Von daher sehe ich mit etwas Einarbeitung keine Probleme, dass Spiel mit Gamepad spielen zu können. Wobei die vielen Tasten des Steam Controllers schon seinen Vorteil haben.
Lebensmittelspekulant schrieb am
Ohne Modunterstützung? Skylines ist eines dieser Spiele, das man auch schön an seine Leistungsgrenzen treiben kann. Allein schon die ganzen herunterladbaren Gebäudemodelle, die eine Metropole auch wirklich metropolig aussehen lassen. Dazu kann ich mir auch nicht vorstellen, daß die Steuerung des Spiels in ihrer Feinheit auch für ein Gamepad umsetzbar ist. Ich erwarte, daß die Konsolenversion starke Einschränkungen haben wird.
Andererseits gibts natürlich auf der Box auch nicht viel zu zocken ^^
psychodrifter88 schrieb am
Ich auch :D
ich freu mich darauf mal so richtig.
Noch eine gut funktionoerende Steuerung dabei und dann gemütlich von der
Couch sich seine Traumstadt basteln!
DARK-THREAT schrieb am
Bin echt auf das Spiel gespannt, wie es sich auf der XBOX One zocken lässt. Laut GamePro fehlt das Vorspulen in der Zeit. Freue mich, denn ein richtig gutes Städteaufbauspiele vermisse ich schon seit langem.
