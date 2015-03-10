Cities: Skylines: Hat sich 3,5 Millionen Mal verkauft; Mini-DLC als Dankeschön - 4Players.de

Also ich hab das auch schon, wie auch Trainfever, über Steam Controller mit Steam Link gespielt und es funktionierte ziemlich gut. Von daher sehe ich mit etwas Einarbeitung keine Probleme, dass Spiel mit Gamepad spielen zu können. Wobei die vielen Tasten des Steam Controllers schon seinen Vorteil haben.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Cities: Skylines hat sich 3,5 Millionen Mal verkauft
Cities: Skylines hat sich laut Paradox Interactive seit dem Verkaufsstart am 10. März 2015 über 3,5 Millionen Mal weltweit auf allen Plattformen verkauft (ohne Add-on-Verkäufe). 3,25 Mio. Exemplare des Städtebauspiels sind an Steam gebunden. Als Dankeschön wollen Paradox and Colossal Order demnächst das kostenlose DLC-Paket "Pearls from the East" mit drei asiatisch angehauchten Gebäuden (Panda Zoo, chinesischer Tempel, Shanghai Pearl Tower) veröffentlichen. Im "Frühjahr 2017" soll Cities: Skylines auch auf Xbox One erscheinen.
"From the first day Cities: Skylines was released, it's been breaking records", sagt Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. "The game had our biggest launch in history at the time, selling 250.000 copies in its first 24 hours, and the community has only gotten bigger and more devoted over the last two years. Cities: Skylines perfectly showcases the kind of experiences we’re proud to support at Paradox: a game that people are just as excited to play now as they were two years ago. Happy birthday to Cities: Skylines, congratulations to Colossal Order, and my sincere thanks to all our players. Please follow me on Chirper."
"It's fair to say that Cities: Skylines has changed all of our lives at Colossal Order", sagt Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order. "This is a game we had all been working on and dreaming about creating for years. Seeing how many people have rallied around it, and seeing the incredible community sharing their cities and mods has been so rewarding and inspiring. On behalf of our entire team, thank you so much to all of our players for your ongoing support!"
