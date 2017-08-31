Super Meat Boy Forever: Meat Boy und Bandage Girl müssen Nugget retten; zuerst auf Switch - 4Players.de

Team Meat hat angekündigt, dass Super Meat Boy Forever (der Nachfolger von Super Meat Boy) im nächsten Jahr für PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One, iOS und Android erscheinen wird. Es wird zunächst auf Switch und danach auf den anderen Plattformen veröffentlicht.
"Dr. Fetus is being a jerk again (as he does), but this time he's kidnapped Meat Boy and Bandage Girl's adorable little baby girl, named Nugget! Meat Boy and Bandage Girl will be put through the grinder (...) as they jump, slide, punch and kick through 6 chapters containing randomly constructed levels that increase in difficulty each time you rank them up. Beat a level, it ranks, next time you play it you get a harder version of that level until you eventually master it! There are bosses, secrets, dying, awesome music, beautiful art, and dying! Also if that isn't enough, there is a Dark World with extremely hard levels for those of you that like that sort of thing. "
Letztes aktuelles Video: Pax-West-Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,