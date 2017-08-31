Super Meat Boy Forever: Meat Boy und Bandage Girl müssen Nugget retten; zuerst auf Switch - 4Players.de

Super Meat Boy Forever
Jump&Run
Entwickler: Team Meat
Publisher: -
Release:
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018

Super Meat Boy Forever - Meat Boy und Bandage Girl müssen Nugget retten; zuerst auf Switch

Super Meat Boy Forever (Geschicklichkeit) von
Team Meat hat angekündigt, dass Super Meat Boy Forever (der Nachfolger von Super Meat Boy) im nächsten Jahr für PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One, iOS und Android erscheinen wird. Es wird zunächst auf Switch und danach auf den anderen Plattformen veröffentlicht.

"Dr. Fetus is being a jerk again (as he does), but this time he's kidnapped Meat Boy and Bandage Girl's adorable little baby girl, named Nugget! Meat Boy and Bandage Girl will be put through the grinder (...) as they jump, slide, punch and kick through 6 chapters containing randomly constructed levels that increase in difficulty each time you rank them up. Beat a level, it ranks, next time you play it you get a harder version of that level until you eventually master it! There are bosses, secrets, dying, awesome music, beautiful art, and dying! Also if that isn't enough, there is a Dark World with extremely hard levels for those of you that like that sort of thing. "

Letztes aktuelles Video: Pax-West-Trailer


Quelle: Team Meat

Kommentare

Levi  schrieb am
Aus Neugier frag ich mal nach Quellen dafür.
4P|IEP schrieb am
Ein Autorunner? Wtf, Team Meat? Das beste Jump n Run nicht nur ins Klo geworfen, sondern auch noch das Klo anschließend im Acker begraben.
xRhymesx schrieb am
Das Spiel kündigt sich jetzt schon sehr enttäuschend sein, der Grafikstil, die Randomlevels und das schlimmste überhaupt:
Es soll wohl ein Autorunner sein á la "Super Mario Run" und ähnlichem. :oops:
Das Spiel ist für mich wohl dann schon gestorben, obwohl ich den SMB echt geliebt habe.
4P|IEP schrieb am
Es sieht irgendwie langsam aus. Und der Grafikstil ist auch nicht mehr so cool wie im ersten Teil. Bin ein bisschen enttäuscht, ich finde der erste Teil war das perfekte Jump n Run.
Und random Levels? Dann ist es nicht mal für Speedruns geeignet. Wie kann man die perfekte Formel nehmen und sie dann mal ins Klo pfeffern?
Naja, vielleicht ist es ja trotzdem gut. Mal abwarten. Mein Hype hält sich zur Abwechslung mal zurück :ugly:
Levi  schrieb am
yopparai hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:35
 ... Hat sonst noch wer erstmal Bondage Girl gelesen?
Seit dem ersten mal :)... Immer und immer wieder...
schrieb am

