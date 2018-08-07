Battle Brothers: DLC-Erweiterung Beasts & Exploration angekündigt - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Battle Brothers
Runden-Strategie
Entwickler: Overhype Studios
Publisher: Overhype Studios
Release:
24.03.2017
Test: Battle Brothers
65

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Doom [PlayStation 4] - 10,49 (Amazon)
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn [PlayStation 4] - 19,99 (Amazon)
  • Mad Max [Xbox One] - 14,99 (Amazon)
  • Endless Space 2 - 13,59 (Steam)
  • Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor - 37,49 (Steam)
  • Ubisoft-Wochenende, u.a. Splinter Cell - 2,79 (GOG)
  • Sudden Strike 4 - 20,00 (GOG)
  • Transport Fever - 19,19 (GOG)
  • No Man's Sky - 26,99 (Humble Store)
  • Resident Evil 7 - 20,09  (Indiegala)
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - 9,98 (Indiegala)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Battle Brothers: DLC-Erweiterung Beasts & Exploration angekündigt

Battle Brothers (Strategie) von Overhype Studios
Battle Brothers (Strategie) von Overhype Studios - Bildquelle: Overhype Studios
Die Hamburger Overhype Studios haben eine kostenpflichtige DLC-Erweiterung für Battle Brothers angekündigt. Das Add-on wird den Titel "Beasts & Exploration" tragen und der Fantasy-Rundentaktik (zum Test) u. a. zusätzliche Biest-Gegner hinzufügen, die für mehr Abwechslung sorgen und die Erkundung der Spielwelt interessanter gestalten sollen. Folgende neue Features werden von den Entwickler in den Mittelpukt gerückt:

  • A variety of challenging new beasts populating different parts of the wilds. Each with unique mechanics and loot.
  • A bigger world to explore, full of unique hidden locations throughout that offer new possibilities and rewards to the daring adventurer.
  • Trophies from slain beasts that can be crafted into charms, potions and other items to customize the look of your hardened mercenaries and benefit them in combat.
  • New contracts that have you engage in profitable beast hunting, exploration and more.
  • New weapons, tools, shields, and armor to equip your men with.
  • New paint items that can be used to paint shields and helmets in the colors of your company.
  • Lots of new events.
  • New music tracks.

Darüber hinaus werden noch viele kleinere Ergänzungen sowie ein kostenloses Update des Hauptspiels mit einer Reihe von Verbesserungen, Balance-Anpassungen und kleinen Inhaltserweiterungen versprochen. Bis zur Veröffentlichung müsse man sich aber noch ein paar Monate gedulden, so die parallel noch an einem neuen Spiel arbeitenden Entwickler.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer


Quelle: Overhype Studios

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am