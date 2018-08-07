Battle Brothers: DLC-Erweiterung Beasts & Exploration angekündigt - 4Players.de

- A variety of challenging new beasts populating different parts of the wilds. Each with unique mechanics and loot.
- A bigger world to explore, full of unique hidden locations throughout that offer new possibilities and rewards to the daring adventurer.
- Trophies from slain beasts that can be crafted into charms, potions and other items to customize the look of your hardened mercenaries and benefit them in combat.
- New contracts that have you engage in profitable beast hunting, exploration and more.
- New weapons, tools, shields, and armor to equip your men with.
- New paint items that can be used to paint shields and helmets in the colors of your company.
- Lots of new events.
- New music tracks.
Darüber hinaus werden noch viele kleinere Ergänzungen sowie ein kostenloses Update des Hauptspiels mit einer Reihe von Verbesserungen, Balance-Anpassungen und kleinen Inhaltserweiterungen versprochen. Bis zur Veröffentlichung müsse man sich aber noch ein paar Monate gedulden, so die parallel noch an einem neuen Spiel arbeitenden Entwickler.
