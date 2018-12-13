Children of Morta: Auf 2019 verschoben; soll zeitgleich auf allen Plattformen erscheinen - 4Players.de

Dead Mage und 11 bit studios haben Children of Morta endgültig auf 2019 verschoben. Außerdem sollen die Versionen für PC, PlayStation 4, Switch und Xbox One simultan veröffentlicht werden.
Das "Hack-and-Slash Roguelike" mit Story-Fokus dreht sich um die Familie Bergson. Sie bewachte den Mount Morta bereits seit Generationen, neuerdings hat er sich allerdings in ein monsterverseuchtes Gefahrengebiet verwandelt. Natürlich geht die Familie dem Geheimnis auf den Grund und liefert sich Kämpfe mit den dunklen Kreaturen.
"Having a solid amount of feedback after shows like PAX Prime, and knowing exactly the goal we need to reach, we have decided to move the release date of Children of Morta, on all platforms, to 2019", says Producer, Marek Ziemak. "There is huge potential for this gem and we know how to fulfill it, so some things are already put in motion. I strongly believe in Mr. Miyamoto's words about delaying a game to make sure it's brilliant when it releases and nothing less. Also, and I believe this is important from the gaming community's perspective, we are now developing Children of Morta for all four major platforms and there will be a simultaneous launch on all of them - Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC."
von Marcel Kleffmann,