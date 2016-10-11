Gears of War 4: September-Update bringt frische Karten, Erfolge und Matchmaking-Verbesserungen - 4Players.de

Nicht nur in Deutschland wird es kälter, auch Gears of War 4 wird im Rahmen des frisch veröffentlichten September-Updates um eine frostige Karte erweitert: "Mercy" versetzt die Spieler in die Heimatstadt von Dominic Santiago’s Frau Maria. Der Schauplatz war schon in Teil 3 vertreten, diesmal ist man allerdings zum Ende des Winters auf ihm unterwegs.Ebenfalls dabei sind die Karte Harbor Haze und neue Achievements für 500 Punkte. Zudem soll gegen Mitte September (also pünktlich zum Start der Ranked Season 2) das Matchmaking verbessert werden: Statt wie früher nach der Region zu sortieren, bekommt man laut Xbox.com eher Gegner mit ähnlicher Verbindungsqualität vermittelt. Auch Skill-basierte Parameter sollen bei der Spielersuche dann eine größere Rolle spielen.Hier einige weitere Pläne zur Zukunft des Spiels:

"The Future of Gears of War 4





Next month marks the first anniversary of Gears of War 4 (can you believe it?!) and the arrival of the final two maps in our 24 map plan for the first year of Gears of War 4. We’ve come a long way since October 2016 – here’s just a few stats on our journey so far:





Released 22 additional maps, with two more yet to drop, for a total of 34 maps in Gears 4!

Added new multiplayer characters and weapon skins to earn and show off your skills

Delivered new game-changing features including Competitive Lobby, Rise of the Horde and a whole lot more!

18 special events across Versus and Horde including holiday-themed favorites

Added 38 achievements and 1000G to showcase your Gears skills





Stats aren’t the only story of this journey though. You – our amazing fans – have played more than 10 BILLION minutes of Gears of War 4. You’ve helped us refine the game with valuable tuning feedback, entertained us with your streams and videos, and humbled us with your stories of friendship, competition and even love over the past 11 months. All of this drives us every day at the studio and we want to thank you for the incredible support so far.





So does this journey end with our final map drop in October?

Not at all. Though October may signal the end of our monthly maps and feature updates for Gears of War 4, we’re far from done.

We will continue to support Gears of War 4 with a wealth of new content, events and more throughout 2018! Here’s just a few of the ways Gears of War 4 will continue to grow over the next year:





Our Xbox One X Enhanced Update, featuring support for 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and new graphical enhancements

New Gear Packs containing characters and weapon skins to add to your collection.

Monthly Versus and Horde events with exclusive challenge-based rewards

Major Seasonal events like ‘11 Years of Gears,’ ‘Gearsmas’ and – yes – ‘Thanksgibbing!’

Ranked Seasons with skill placement rewards

Gears of War Esports Season 2 kicks off with the Mexico City Open on October 13 th , so mark your calendars and catch up on all the event information here

, so mark your calendars and catch up on all the event information here Continual balancing improvements to Versus and Horde

Refinements to ‘Casual’ mode in Campaign with increased player health and damage dealt

New achievements





We’ll have a lot of news to share about our huge multi-month anniversary events, like ‘Thanksgibbing,’ ‘Gearsmas’ and more in the coming months. We’re also working on additional benefits for our Season Pass holders as we move into Year Two – look out for news coming in October."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Juli-Karten-Update