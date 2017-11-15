The Game Awards: 2017: Die Nominierungen stehen fest; Horizon, Persona 5, PUBG, Mario Odyssey und Zelda können "Spiel des Jahres" werden - 4Players.de

The Game Awards
Nachrichten

The Game Awards 2017: Die Nominierungen stehen fest

Die Nominierungen für The Game Awards 2017 sind bekanntgegeben worden. Für den Hauptpreis "Game of the Year" sind Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Super Mario Odyssey und The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild nominiert. Die Gewinner werden von einer internationalen Jury (Details) bestimmt, aber auch das Publikum kann abstimmen und damit Einfluss auf Preisverleihung nehmen, wobei die Wertung der Jury klar höher gewichtet ist.

In der Kategorie "Bestes Independent Spiel" sind Cuphead, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Night in the Woods, Pyre und What Remains of Edith Finch nominiert. Die Auszeichnung für das meisterwartete Spiel können God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man und The Last of Us 2 gewinnen. Der zunehmende Wandel zur langfristigen Unterstützung von Spielen (Game As A Service) wird in der Kategorie "Best Ongoing Game" berücksichtigt. Vorgeschlagen sind in diesem Bereich Destiny 2, Grand Theft Auto Online, Overwatch, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege und Warframe.

Insgesamt sechs Nominierungen (alle Kategorien zusammengerechnet) entfallen auf Destiny 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild und Super Mario Odyssey. Fünfmal nominiert ist Cuphead. Viermal wurden Persona 5 und Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus vorgeschlagen.

Die Preisverleihung sowie die begleitende Veranstaltung mit allerlei Ankündigungen und Co. findet am 7. Dezember 2017 um 17:30 Uhr (lokaler Zeit) im Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles statt. Hierzulande ist dann bereits der 8. Dezember 2017 (01:30 Uhr). Live übertragen wird das von Geoff Keighley moderierte Event u. a. via Facebook, GameSpot, IGN, Mixer, PlayStation Store, Steam, Twitch, Twitter, Xbox Live und YouTube (4K Ultra HD).

Game of the Year
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Persona 5
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Game Direction
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Best Narrative
  • Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • NIER Automata
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Best Performance
  • Melina Juergens in Hellblade als Senua
  • Laura Bailey in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy als Nadine Ross
  • Claudia Black in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy als Chloe Frazer
  • Brian Bloom in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus als BJ Blazkowicz
  • Ashly Burch in Horizon Zero Dawn als Aloy

Best Art Direction
  • Cuphead
  • Destiny 2
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Persona 5
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Score / Music
  • Cuphead
  • Destiny 2
  • NIER Automata
  • Persona 5
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Audio Design
  • Destiny 2
  • Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Games for Impact
  • Please Knock on My Door
  • Night in the Woods
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Bury Me, My Love
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice

Most Anticipated Game
  • God of War
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Spider-Man
  • The Last of Us 2

Best Independent Game
  • Cuphead
  • Hellblade - Senua's Sacrifice
  • Night in the Woods
  • Pyre
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

Best Ongoing Game
  • Destiny 2
  • Grand Theft Auto Online
  • Overwatch
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Warframe

Best Mobile Game
  • Fire Emblem Heroes
  • Hidden Folks
  • Monument Valley 2
  • Old Man's Journey
  • Super Mario Run

Best Handheld Game
  • Ever Oasis
  • Fire Emblem Echoes
  • Monster Hunter Stories
  • Metroid Samus Returns
  • Poochy and Yoshi's Woolly World

Best VR / AR Game
  • Farpoint
  • Lone Echo / Echo Arena
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew
  • Superhot VR

Best Action Game
  • Cuphead
  • Destiny 2
  • Nioh
  • Prey
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Best Action / Adventure Game
  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Role Playing Game
  • Divinity 2: Original Sin
  • Final Fantasy 15
  • NIER Automata
  • Persona 5
  • South Park: Die Rektakuläre Zerreißprobe

Best Fighting Game
  • Arms
  • Injustice 2
  • Nidhogg 2
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
  • Tekken 7

Best Family Game
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Sonic Mania
  • Splatoon 2
  • Super Mario Odyssey

Best Strategy Game
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Tooth and Tail
  • Total War: Warhammer 2
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Best Sports / Racing Game
  • FIFA 18
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • NBA 2K18
  • PES 2018
  • Project Cars 2

Best Multiplayer
  • Call of Duty: WW2
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Splatoon 2

Best Student Game
  • Falling Sky (National Film and Television School)
  • From Light (University of Southern California)
  • Hollowed (University of Central Florida – Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy)
  • Impulsion (IIM – Institut de I'Internet et du Multimédia)
  • Level Squared (Swinburne University of Technology)
  • Meaning (DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)

Trending Gamer
  • Andrea Rene, What's Good Games
  • Clint Lexa, Halfcoordinated
  • Guy Beahm, Dr. Disrespect
  • Mike Grzesiek, Shroud
  • Steven Spohn, AbleGamers

Best Esports Game
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch
  • Rocket League

Best Esports Player
  • Je-hong 'ryujehon' Ryu, Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch
  • Kuro 'KuroKy' Salehi Takhasomi, Team Liquid, Dota 2
  • Lee sang-hyeok 'Faker, SK Telecom 1, League of Legends
  • Marcelo 'coldzera' David, SK Gaming, Counter Strike: Global Offensive
  • Nikola 'NiKo' Kovac, FaZe Clan, Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Best Esports Team
  • Cloud 9
  • FaZe Clan
  • Lunatic-Hai
  • SK Telecom 1
  • Team Liquid

Best Debut Indie Game
  • Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
  • Golf Story (Sidebar Games)
  • Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
  • Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)
  • Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Best Chinese Game
  • Gumballs (QcPlay Limited)
  • Icey (FantaBlade Network)
  • jx3 HD (Kingsoft Corporation)
  • King of Glory (Timi Studio Group)
  • Monument Valley 2 (ustwo)

DancingDan schrieb am
Naja, immerhin nennen sie es "Trending" Gamer und nicht "Best" Gamer :ugly:
Sir Richfield schrieb am
CryTharsis hat geschrieben: ?
vor 24 Minuten
Sir Richfield hat geschrieben: ?
vor 28 Minuten
Hier werden Leute "ausgezeichnet", die zum Punkt X zufällig gerade der heiße Scheiss sind, wahrscheinlich ohne mal hinzugucken, sonst könnte ich mir die "Ich wurde Streamsniped, weil ich zu blöd für zeitversetztes Streamen bin!!!" Heulsuse da nicht erklären.
Gilt das nicht für alle Kategorien? :wink:
Jain.
Auf der einen Seite hast du halt Team Cherry, die mit Hollow Knight ein grandioses Erstlingswerk geliefert haben, das auch in 20 Jahren noch ein grandioses Erstlingswerk gewesen sein wird.
Ich finde, dafür kann man schon einen GAME AWARD vergeben.
Auf der anderen Seite hast du einen Streamer, der jetzt zufällig aufgefallen ist und in 5 Jahren in der Versenkung verschwunden sein kann. Auch wenn das jetzt schwer nach der YouTuber-Neiddebatte klingt, aber ich sehe keine langfristige und NACHHALTIGE Leistung darin, sich in PUBG abknallen zu lassen.
Und mir stellt sich die Frage, warum das einen GAME Award wert sein sollte.
Wenn es einen GAMER Award gäbe, dann würde ich nix sagen.
Im Übrigen gilt das auch für die eSports-Team und anderen "Nutzer" Kategorien.
Kann aber auch sein, dass ich den Award an sich einfach falsch verstehe!
Miieep schrieb am
Warum sind Sport- und Rennspiele in einer Kategorie zusammen gefasst?
CryTharsis schrieb am
Sir Richfield hat geschrieben: ?
vor 28 Minuten
Hier werden Leute "ausgezeichnet", die zum Punkt X zufällig gerade der heiße Scheiss sind, wahrscheinlich ohne mal hinzugucken, sonst könnte ich mir die "Ich wurde Streamsniped, weil ich zu blöd für zeitversetztes Streamen bin!!!" Heulsuse da nicht erklären.
Gilt das nicht für alle Kategorien? :wink:
P0ng1 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 24 Minuten
 Ich habe leider den Fehler begangen und habe Horizon Zero Dawn direkt nach Breath of the Wild gespielt und habe dann nach ca. 10 Stunden das Spiel abgebrochen. Es fällt einfach extrem auf wie gut Zelda auf die Spielbarkeit abgestimmt wurde und Horizon Zero Dawn dagegen einfach nur "nett" wirkt. Die Spielwelt sieht zwar sehr schön aus, ist aber im direkten Vergleich einfach viel zu starr bzw. "steif". Ja, Breath of the Wild verdirbt den Spieler! ;)
Bei mir war es umgekehrt. :) BotW war dann nur noch ein einziger Krampf.
P0ng1 schrieb am
Ich habe leider den Fehler begangen und habe Horizon Zero Dawn direkt nach Breath of the Wild gespielt und habe dann nach ca. 10 Stunden das Spiel abgebrochen. Es fällt einfach extrem auf wie gut Zelda auf die Spielbarkeit abgestimmt wurde und Horizon Zero Dawn dagegen einfach nur "nett" wirkt. Die Spielwelt sieht zwar sehr schön aus, ist aber im direkten Vergleich einfach viel zu starr bzw. "steif". Ja, Breath of the Wild verdirbt den Spieler! ;)
Allerdings gebe ich dem Spiel noch eine Chance und hole mir die Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition.
Vielleicht tut der Abstand von einigen Monaten dem Spiel ganz gut (zwischenzeitlich auch was anderes gezockt).
