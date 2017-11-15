The Game Awards: 2017: Die Nominierungen stehen fest; Horizon, Persona 5, PUBG, Mario Odyssey und Zelda können "Spiel des Jahres" werden - 4Players.de

Ich habe leider den Fehler begangen und habe Horizon Zero Dawn direkt nach Breath of the Wild gespielt und habe dann nach ca. 10 Stunden das Spiel abgebrochen. Es fällt einfach extrem auf wie gut Zelda auf die Spielbarkeit abgestimmt wurde und Horizon Zero Dawn dagegen einfach nur "nett" wirkt. Die Spielwelt sieht zwar sehr schön aus, ist aber im direkten Vergleich einfach viel zu starr bzw. "steif". Ja, Breath of the Wild verdirbt den Spieler!Allerdings gebe ich dem Spiel noch eine Chance und hole mir die Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition.Vielleicht tut der Abstand von einigen Monaten dem Spiel ganz gut (zwischenzeitlich auch was anderes gezockt).