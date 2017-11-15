The Game Awards: 2017: Die Nominierungen stehen fest; Horizon, Persona 5, PUBG, Mario Odyssey und Zelda können "Spiel des Jahres" werden - 4Players.de

In der Kategorie "Bestes Independent Spiel" sind Cuphead, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Night in the Woods, Pyre und What Remains of Edith Finch nominiert. Die Auszeichnung für das meisterwartete Spiel können God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man und The Last of Us 2 gewinnen. Der zunehmende Wandel zur langfristigen Unterstützung von Spielen (Game As A Service) wird in der Kategorie "Best Ongoing Game" berücksichtigt. Vorgeschlagen sind in diesem Bereich Destiny 2, Grand Theft Auto Online, Overwatch, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege und Warframe.
Insgesamt sechs Nominierungen (alle Kategorien zusammengerechnet) entfallen auf Destiny 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild und Super Mario Odyssey. Fünfmal nominiert ist Cuphead. Viermal wurden Persona 5 und Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus vorgeschlagen.
Die Preisverleihung sowie die begleitende Veranstaltung mit allerlei Ankündigungen und Co. findet am 7. Dezember 2017 um 17:30 Uhr (lokaler Zeit) im Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles statt. Hierzulande ist dann bereits der 8. Dezember 2017 (01:30 Uhr). Live übertragen wird das von Geoff Keighley moderierte Event u. a. via Facebook, GameSpot, IGN, Mixer, PlayStation Store, Steam, Twitch, Twitter, Xbox Live und YouTube (4K Ultra HD).
Game of the Year
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Persona 5
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Game Direction
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Best Narrative
- Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- NIER Automata
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Best Performance
- Melina Juergens in Hellblade als Senua
- Laura Bailey in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy als Nadine Ross
- Claudia Black in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy als Chloe Frazer
- Brian Bloom in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus als BJ Blazkowicz
- Ashly Burch in Horizon Zero Dawn als Aloy
Best Art Direction
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Persona 5
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Score / Music
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- NIER Automata
- Persona 5
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Audio Design
- Destiny 2
- Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Games for Impact
- Please Knock on My Door
- Night in the Woods
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Bury Me, My Love
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
Most Anticipated Game
- God of War
- Monster Hunter World
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Spider-Man
- The Last of Us 2
Best Independent Game
- Cuphead
- Hellblade - Senua's Sacrifice
- Night in the Woods
- Pyre
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Grand Theft Auto Online
- Overwatch
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Warframe
Best Mobile Game
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Hidden Folks
- Monument Valley 2
- Old Man's Journey
- Super Mario Run
Best Handheld Game
- Ever Oasis
- Fire Emblem Echoes
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Metroid Samus Returns
- Poochy and Yoshi's Woolly World
Best VR / AR Game
- Farpoint
- Lone Echo / Echo Arena
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- Superhot VR
Best Action Game
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- Nioh
- Prey
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Role Playing Game
- Divinity 2: Original Sin
- Final Fantasy 15
- NIER Automata
- Persona 5
- South Park: Die Rektakuläre Zerreißprobe
Best Fighting Game
- Arms
- Injustice 2
- Nidhogg 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Tekken 7
Best Family Game
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Sonic Mania
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
Best Strategy Game
- Halo Wars 2
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Tooth and Tail
- Total War: Warhammer 2
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Best Sports / Racing Game
- FIFA 18
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gran Turismo Sport
- NBA 2K18
- PES 2018
- Project Cars 2
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Splatoon 2
Best Student Game
- Falling Sky (National Film and Television School)
- From Light (University of Southern California)
- Hollowed (University of Central Florida – Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy)
- Impulsion (IIM – Institut de I'Internet et du Multimédia)
- Level Squared (Swinburne University of Technology)
- Meaning (DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)
Trending Gamer
- Andrea Rene, What's Good Games
- Clint Lexa, Halfcoordinated
- Guy Beahm, Dr. Disrespect
- Mike Grzesiek, Shroud
- Steven Spohn, AbleGamers
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
- Rocket League
Best Esports Player
- Je-hong 'ryujehon' Ryu, Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch
- Kuro 'KuroKy' Salehi Takhasomi, Team Liquid, Dota 2
- Lee sang-hyeok 'Faker, SK Telecom 1, League of Legends
- Marcelo 'coldzera' David, SK Gaming, Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Nikola 'NiKo' Kovac, FaZe Clan, Counter Strike: Global Offensive
Best Esports Team
- Cloud 9
- FaZe Clan
- Lunatic-Hai
- SK Telecom 1
- Team Liquid
Best Debut Indie Game
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- Golf Story (Sidebar Games)
- Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
- Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)
- Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)
Best Chinese Game
- Gumballs (QcPlay Limited)
- Icey (FantaBlade Network)
- jx3 HD (Kingsoft Corporation)
- King of Glory (Timi Studio Group)
- Monument Valley 2 (ustwo)