The Game Awards: 2018: Die Nominierungen stehen fest - 4Players.de

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games) – Lena Raine

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – John Paesano

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Joe Hisaishi

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo) – Yasunori Nishiki

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man

11-11: Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Florence (Mountains)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Firewall: Zero Hour (First Contact Entertianment / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance Games)

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc SYstem Works)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Overcooked! 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team17)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)

The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)

Battletech (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)

Frostpunk (11 bit studios)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bugnie / Activision)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)

Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)

Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)

JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)

LIFF (ISTART Digital, France)

RE: Charge (MIT)

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Dominique "SonicFox" McLean (Echo Fox)

Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi

Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)

Sung-hyeon "JJoNak" Bang (New York Excelsior)

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Cloud9 (League of Legends)

Fnatic (League of Legends)

London Spitfire (The Overwatch League)

OG (DOTA 2)

Bok "Reapered" Han-gyu (Cloud9)

Cristian "ppasarel" BÄnÄseanu (OG)

Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Astralis)

Dylan Falco (Fnatic)

Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi (Team Vitality)

Janko "YNk" Paunovic (MiBR)

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

EVO 2018

League of Legends World Championship

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Anders Blume

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Paul "RedEye" Chaloner

C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE at ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

G2 Beating RNG at the League of Legends World Championship

KT vs. IG Base Race at the League of Legends World Championship

OG’s Massive Upset of LGD at the DOTA 2 Finals

SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in Dragon Ball FighterZ at EVO 2018

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex

Carol Shaw (Industry Icon)

The Game Awards Orchestra (Performance)

Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro (Moment)

Josef Fares (A Way Out)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Game of the Year Award)





Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time.Awarded to a game studio for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.For outstanding storytelling and narrative development in a game.For outstanding creative and/or technical achievement in artistic design and animation.For outstanding music, inclusive of score, original song and/or licensed soundtrack.Recognizing the best in-game audio and sound design.Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion and/or performance capture.For a thought provoking game with a profound pro-social meaning or message.For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside the traditional publisher system.For the best game playable on a dedicated mobile device.For the best game experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, irrespective of platform.For the best game in the action genre focused on combat.For the best action / adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle solving.For the best game designed with rich player character customization and progression, including massively multiplayer experiences.For the best game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.For the best game appropriate for family play, irrespective of genre or platform.Best game focused on real time or turn-based strategy gameplay, irrespective of platform.For the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game.For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre.Awarded the best student project created at the high school or college level.Recognizing a new independent studio that released its first game in 2017. Winner selected by fan voting.For the game that has delivered the best overall eSports experience to players (inclusive of tournaments, community support and content updates), irrespective of genre or platform.The eSports player judged to be the most outstanding performer in 2018, irrespective of game.The eSports team judged to be the most outstanding for performance in 2017, inclusive of multi-team organizations.Ready for 2018’s show? Help us decide the top moment from 2017, pick your favorite below!