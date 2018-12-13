The Game Awards: 2018: Über 26 Millionen Zuschauer haben die Show verfolgt - 4Players.de

 

The Game Awards: 2018: Über 26 Millionen Zuschauer haben die Show verfolgt

The Game Awards
Awards
Entwickler: The Game Awards
Publisher: The Game Awards

von

The Game Awards 2018: Über 26 Millionen Zuschauer haben die Show verfolgt

The Game Awards
Bildquelle: The Game Awards
The Game Awards 2018 waren laut Veranstalter Geoff Keighley ein voller Erfolg. Demnach wurde die Show, bei der zwischen Ankündigungen, Werbung und Show-Einlagen noch nebenbei Awards verliehen wurden, von mehr als 26,2 Millionen Zuschauern in diversen Livestreams weltweit verfolgt. Im vergangenen Jahr schauten 11,5 Mio. Zuschauer die Game Awards 2017 (Steigerung um 128 Prozent). 2016 wurden 3,8 Mio. Zuschauer gezählt. Auf Twitch lag der diesjährige Spitzenwert bei 1,13 Mio. Zuschauer gleichzeitig. Auch die Anzahl der Teilnehmer an der Publikumsabstimmung hat um 50 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahr zugenommen (auf 10,5 Mio.).


Quelle: Geoff Keighley

