The Game Awards: 2018: Über 26 Millionen Zuschauer haben die Show verfolgt - 4Players.de

This year viewership of #TheGameAwards more than doubled over last year to 26 million live streams. This is simply unbelievable. Thank you for watching and supporting us across these past 5 shows. Gaming only keeps growing. pic.twitter.com/pd0bIJ3AID— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) 12. Dezember 2018
Viewership was up across the board on most major platforms - and on @Twitch the show reached a peak of 1.13 million concurrent viewers, one of the largest streams in history on that platform. On @youtube viewership doubled YOY, plus our expanded distribution in China.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) 12. Dezember 2018
But more than the numbers, your positive feedback means the most to me. I’m now going to be taking some time off to reflect and consider what’s next. I have no idea how we could even think of growing this show again in 2019 but we have 12 months to figure that out.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) 12. Dezember 2018