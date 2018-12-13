The Game Awards: 2018: Über 26 Millionen Zuschauer haben die Show verfolgt - 4Players.de

This year viewership of #TheGameAwards more than doubled over last year to 26 million live streams. This is simply unbelievable. Thank you for watching and supporting us across these past 5 shows. Gaming only keeps growing. pic.twitter.com/pd0bIJ3AID — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) 12. Dezember 2018

Viewership was up across the board on most major platforms - and on @Twitch the show reached a peak of 1.13 million concurrent viewers, one of the largest streams in history on that platform. On @youtube viewership doubled YOY, plus our expanded distribution in China. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) 12. Dezember 2018

But more than the numbers, your positive feedback means the most to me. I’m now going to be taking some time off to reflect and consider what’s next. I have no idea how we could even think of growing this show again in 2019 but we have 12 months to figure that out. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) 12. Dezember 2018

The Game Awards 2018 waren laut Veranstalter Geoff Keighley ein voller Erfolg. Demnach wurde die Show, bei der zwischen Ankündigungen, Werbung und Show-Einlagen noch nebenbei Awards verliehen wurden, von mehr als 26,2 Millionen Zuschauern in diversen Livestreams weltweit verfolgt. Im vergangenen Jahr schauten 11,5 Mio. Zuschauer die Game Awards 2017 (Steigerung um 128 Prozent). 2016 wurden 3,8 Mio. Zuschauer gezählt. Auf Twitch lag der diesjährige Spitzenwert bei 1,13 Mio. Zuschauer gleichzeitig. Auch die Anzahl der Teilnehmer an der Publikumsabstimmung hat um 50 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahr zugenommen (auf 10,5 Mio.).