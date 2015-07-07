Rocket League: Entwickler erläutern neues Tausch-System, Import Items, Exotic Items und mehr - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Rocket League
Fun-Sport
Entwickler: Psyonix
Publisher: Psyonix
Release:
07.07.2015
07.07.2015
kein Termin
17.02.2016
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Rocket League
70
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen ab 15,99 bei

Leserwertung: 89% [3]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Rocket League
Ab 14.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote


MIete dir jetzt deinen eigenen TeamSpeak Server von 4Netplayers. Sei mit deinen Freunden jederzeit online und führe große Schlachten mit perfekter Kommunikation. Mit DDos Protection. Die TS3 Server sind sofort nach der Bestellung verfügbar. Perfekte Hardware und ein kostenloses Support Team erwarten dich! Jetzt auch mit Ts3Musicbot

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Rocket League: Entwickler erläutern neues Tausch-System, Import Items, Exotic Items und mehr

Rocket League (Sport) von Psyonix
Rocket League (Sport) von Psyonix - Bildquelle: Psyonix
Der Mix aus Fußball- und Rennspiel, Rocket League, hat laut offizieller Website ein Update bekommen, mit dem man gesammelte Objekte tauschen kann. So lassen sich etwa fünf Dinge der gleichen Qualität gegen ein Item mit höherer Qualität eintauschen. Das Update bezieht sich offenbar auf alle schon erhältlichen Versionen (PS4, One und PC), die Switch-Umsetzung soll zum Weihnachtsgeschäft erscheinen. Die Entwickler erklären das Trade-System folgendermaßen:

Bild

Screenshot - Rocket League (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Rocket League (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Rocket League (PC)

"It’s finally here! We’re excited to announce a major expansion to Rocket League's inventory Trade-In System, and it starts RIGHT NOW! If you recall, this system allows you to exchange five items of the same quality for one item of a higher quality.

Until now, you’ve only been able to trade in your Uncommon and Rare online drops, leaving many of you stuck with a stockpile of Very Rare Rocket Boosts. We’re now expanding the system to allow you to go all the way up to Import and Exotic quality!

Import Items

Trading in five of your Very Rare drops will net you one new Import Painted Body or Boost. These items are painted versions of the classic cars and boosts from the original game and they always come painted.

Available in this Trade-In expansion are the following:


Bodies

  • Breakout

  • Merc

  • Octane

  • Road Hog

  • Venom

  • X-Devil


Rocket Boosts

  • Datastream

  • Flamethrower

  • Ion

  • Lightning

  • Plasma

  • Sacred

  • Sparkles

  • Standard

  • Thermal


As with many Painted items, not every color will be available for every boost. Paints that are too close to the default color for a Rocket Boost are excluded from dropping, though fans of the Standard boost will be happy to know that “Crimson” Standard Boost is indeed available.

Exotic Items

If you’re willing to give up five of the new Import items we detailed above, you’ll receive an Exotic Painted Wheel. Painted editions of classic Wheels will no longer infrequently drop at Uncommon quality, but will instead be drops at the Exotic tier.


The Wheels available in this Trade-In expansion include:

  • Alchemist

  • Almas

  • Dieci

  • Falco

  • Invader

  • Lowrider

  • Neptune

  • Octavian

  • OEM

  • Rat Rod

  • Spyder

  • Stern

  • Sunburst

  • Trahere

  • Tunica

  • Veloce

  • Vortex


Existing Painted copies of the aforementioned wheels will remain Uncommon, but all-new copies obtained via the Trade In system will be Exotic.

The Trade-In expansion still uses the rules as the previous system, so items you trade in will all need to be from the same Crate Series, or they would all need to come via online drops.

Looking Ahead

In the interest of full disclosure, we do plan to add new items at Rare and Very Rare qualities in the next major game update to add more diversity to the free item drop pool.

While we can’t go into detail about these items just yet, you may want to consider carefully before liquidating your entire Uncommon and Rare inventory."


Letztes aktuelles Video: E3-Trailer 2017 Switch


Quelle: Offizielle Website
Rocket League
ab 15,99 bei

Kommentare

Bvrst schrieb am
Wow!
Wow!
Wow!
Chat disabled for 3 Seconds
Die Goodies interessieren mich gar nicht so sehr, auch wenn ich mal 5 Euro für ein Bündel an Schlüsseln ausgegeben habe. Die Items sind zwar nett, aber da fehlt mir dann doch der Bezug zu den Skins, wie etwa in Overwatch um diese ernsthaft zu sammeln, oder tauschen zu wollen.
Immerhin dürfte jetzt das Trade-Spamming wieder häufiger aufzufinden sein. Ich werde jedesmal mit Nachrichten im PSN genervt, weil ich irgendwelche Legendary-Räder habe ...
MJE5 schrieb am
VokuhilaChildLover hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:02
 Super, noch mehr "trade trade trade trade" in den Matches :( kann man nicht einfach lustig seine Spiele machen
Leider hat das Spiel durch den künstlich erzeugten Trade Markt an Charme verloren. Man merkt mittlerweile wo Psyonix hin will. Permanent die Leute mit optischen Verschönerungen bei der Stange halten. Wenn man sich etwas intensiver mit dem Trade Markt beschäftigt , wird man feststellen dass die Leute offensichtlich einen an der Waffel haben. Weiße Zomba Räder, wenn man welche von einem anderen Spieler tauschen möchte, muss man, 100-120 Keys (ca. 100 - 120?) locker machen. Für ein DIGITALES RAD! Und gestern als das neue Trade-In System aktiviert wurde ist der Rocket League Subreddit fürs Trading abgeschmiert, da alle versucht haben ihre neu eingetauschten Items in bares zu verwandeln, mit teilweise aberwitzigen Preisen. A propos Preise; Es gibt nicht unerhebliche Vermutungen das Leute einer bestimmten Seite ( https://www.rltprices.com ) die Preise für bestimmte Items manipulieren um einen Gewinn zu erwirtschaften . Das muss man sich mal geben was aus Rocket League geworden ist...Wohingegen das Matchmaking und Ranking System auf der Strecke bleibt.
Dennoch spiele ich es fast jeden Tag :roll:
VokuhilaChildLover schrieb am
Super, noch mehr "trade trade trade trade" in den Matches :( kann man nicht einfach lustig seine Spiele machen
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+