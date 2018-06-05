Rocket League: Jurassic World Car Pack DLC angekündigt - 4Players.de

Psyonix hat in Zusammenarbeit mit Universal und Jeep den "Jurassic World Car Pack DLC" für Rocket League angekündigt. Der DLC für 1,99 Euro umfasst das "Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Battle-Car" (in rot und blau), die T.Rex-Goal-Explosion, Hard Hat Topper, Banner (Jurassic Park, Jurassic World und Mr. DNA) und Flaggen (Jurassic World, Jurassic Park und InGen). Es wird ab dem 18. Juni 2018 auf allen Plattformen zur Verfügung stehen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Jurassic World Car Pack Trailer
"The Jeep Wrangler, featuring both Jurassic World AND Jurassic Park Decals, depending on which team you're on in a match, is sure to please both old and new Jurassic Park fans alike. The Jeep Wrangler also comes with its own unique Wheels and Engine Audio, making your gas-powered Jeep a spitting image of the cars in the films. Want to get into the Tyrannosaurus spirit with other Battle-Cars? Life finds a way and so too does the 'T. rex' Goal Explosion that's sure to give Dr. Ian Malcolm some uncomfortable flashbacks. A new themed Topper, three Player Banners, and three Antennas are in there too."
