Street Fighter 5: Season 2 gestartet; Capcom veröffentlicht 92 Seiten Patch-Notes - 4Players.de

ISuckUSuckMore hat geschrieben: Anscheinend kann man sich so langsam überlegen, ob street fighter nicht doch allmählich kauftauglich ist... Kann man nach dem Patch gescheit online zocken?

Das Spielen an sich läuft bei mir. Das große Problem ist nur, dass ich die meiste Zeit mit Warten verbringe. Obwohl ich schon alle Filter rausnehm, weil ich einfach nur daddeln will, warte ich in der Regel 5-10 Minuten auf einen Gegner. Das nervt. Automatische Herausforderungsannahme beim Single Player spielen? Kannste vergessen, hat bei mir noch nie geklappt.Bei SF4 war das so toll, schön Arcade daddeln und nach kurzer Zeit ging's online, einfach so. Bei SF5 heißt es, Ladebalken anstarren. Bäh.