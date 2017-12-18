Street Fighter 5
von ,

Street Fighter 5 - Arcade Edition: Capcom modifiziert Währungssystem im Spiel

Street Fighter 5 (Action) von Capcom
Street Fighter 5 (Action) von Capcom - Bildquelle: Capcom
Die am 16. Januar startende Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition bringt offenbar auch eine Änderung daran mit sich, wie man im Spiel virtuelles Geld verdient. Laut capcom-unity.com bekommt man ab diesem Datum kein "Fight Money" mehr, wenn man z.B. die Character Stories, die General Story (A Shadow Falls), Trials, Survival, oder Demonstrations abschließt. Momentan erhält man dafür noch eine einmalige Summe. Im Gegenzug soll man neuerdings mit Hilfe von Level-Aufstiegen der Charaktere größere Summen Bares anhäufen können:

"Mach das mit allen 28 Charakteren und du bist der stolze Besitzer von mindestens 200.000 Fight Money. Kombiniert das mit dem Fight Money, welches man mit Hilfe von Online-Kämpfen und wiederkehrenden Zielen verdient, und schon habt ihr massig davon, um es für den Extra Battle Mode, zusätzliche Charaktere oder Kostüme zu nutzen!"

Das vor der Änderung verdiente Geld soll nicht angetastet werden. Der Subreddit zu Street Fighter 5 (via Resetera.com) hat zusätzlich den Text von Capcoms japanischem Blog übersetzt und interpretiert, weil darin offenbar mehr und teils andere Infos stecken:

"Capcom USA and Capcom Japan not on the same page on this. https://game.capcom.com/cfn/sfv/systemfault/132134

Missing context from the USA blogpost-

Up to now, the method of obtaining FM was available by evenly clearing various contents, but partial contents such as survival and trial have a high degree of difficulty, and a beginner player has strict specifications and It was getting. After the update planned to be carried out on January 17, play content that is repeatedly delivered, such as a clearing of the target or an extra battle, mainly not a FM acquisition means which is acquired at one time, such as a story trial / demonstration of all characters By doing so you will be able to acquire FM. Even those who have already cleared various contents until now will have more opportunities to acquire FM.

Bullet points that got left out of the US blogpost
  • Trials and Survival were too hard for a lot of players. While the FM was "available", they couldn't earn it. (No argument there)
  • There will be more FM made available through EX Battle, Weekly Missions, etc. than there currently is under the current setup.
They want to move all FM earnings to be achieved by playing Arcade/VS mode (via EXP) and through weekly/monthly quests and events.

Which is of course reasonable, IF they put enough FM in the system. I understand that they want players to earn FM with the fun stuff, not grinding Survival or Trials for hours. However, taking the clear bonuses out of Story Mode still seems very silly, as it's actually very little FM in the grand scope of things. (Only a 2K bonus per character, and 80K for both difficulties of Story Mode.)"
 
Im Resetera-Forum trifft die Nachricht vorwiegend auf enttäuschte Kommentare, weil viele Spieler die geringe Summe in den genannten Modi gerne "nebenbei mitgenommen" haben. Zudem wird die Befürchtung geäußert, dass die Neuerung zu lästigem Grind mit verschiedenen Figuren führen könne, statt sich auf die eigenen Favoriten zu konzentrieren.

Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition wird ab dem 16. Januar 2018 als Box sowie als Download für PlayStation 4 und als Download für PC erhältlich sein. Die Edition enthält alle Inhalte aus der Originalveröffentlichung von Street Fighter 5 und zusätzliche Neuerungen wie den Arcade-Modus, den Extra-Battle-Modus, neue V-Trigger-Moves, eine Galerie, eine komplett überarbeitete Benutzeroberfläche und mehr.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Arcade Edition - Sakura Reveal Trailer


Quelle: capcom-unity.com, Street-Fighter-5-Subreddit
Kommentare

Pioneer82 schrieb am
Versteh eh nicht warum man sich das Spiel antut. USF4 geht nach wie vor Prima.
Kuro-Okami schrieb am
Black Stone hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 12:40
 Da man die meisten oder alle Inhalte auch gegen Echtgeld kaufen kann, macht es aus Anbietersicht wohl mehr Sinn, die In-Game-Währung zu rationieren bzw. in den typischen SinglePlayer-Inhalten nicht mehr zu verteilen, sondern die Leute zu Online-Matched zu "animierten" ...
Damit man FM verdienen kann, muss man aber zumindest mit den Servern verbunden sein. Reine Offline-Spieler werden entsprechend sowieso in keiner Weise FM erspielen.
Aber die richtige Frage wurde gestellt. Die Veränderungen wären gut, wenn man das verdiente Geld korrekt anhebt. Aktuell für einen gewonnenen Onlinekampf 50FM zu vergeben ist schlicht und ergreifend ein schlechter Scherz.
Serious Lee schrieb am
Früher hatte der Spieler den Joystick in der Hand, heute ist man selbst Spielfigur (wenn man sich denn auf solche Titel einlässt, SFIV ist ohnehin besser).
Black Stone schrieb am
Da man die meisten oder alle Inhalte auch gegen Echtgeld kaufen kann, macht es aus Anbietersicht wohl mehr Sinn, die In-Game-Währung zu rationieren bzw. in den typischen SinglePlayer-Inhalten nicht mehr zu verteilen, sondern die Leute zu Online-Matched zu "animierten" ... Ob das für mehr zufriedene Kunden (gerade unter den Neueinsteigern) sorgt, überlasse ich jetzt Mal der Phantasie jedes einzelnen.
