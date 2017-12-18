"Mach das mit allen 28 Charakteren und du bist der stolze Besitzer von mindestens 200.000 Fight Money. Kombiniert das mit dem Fight Money, welches man mit Hilfe von Online-Kämpfen und wiederkehrenden Zielen verdient, und schon habt ihr massig davon, um es für den Extra Battle Mode, zusätzliche Charaktere oder Kostüme zu nutzen!"
Das vor der Änderung verdiente Geld soll nicht angetastet werden. Der Subreddit zu Street Fighter 5 (via Resetera.com) hat zusätzlich den Text von Capcoms japanischem Blog übersetzt und interpretiert, weil darin offenbar mehr und teils andere Infos stecken:
"Capcom USA and Capcom Japan not on the same page on this. https://game.capcom.com/cfn/sfv/systemfault/132134
Missing context from the USA blogpost-
Up to now, the method of obtaining FM was available by evenly clearing various contents, but partial contents such as survival and trial have a high degree of difficulty, and a beginner player has strict specifications and It was getting. After the update planned to be carried out on January 17, play content that is repeatedly delivered, such as a clearing of the target or an extra battle, mainly not a FM acquisition means which is acquired at one time, such as a story trial / demonstration of all characters By doing so you will be able to acquire FM. Even those who have already cleared various contents until now will have more opportunities to acquire FM.
Bullet points that got left out of the US blogpost
- Trials and Survival were too hard for a lot of players. While the FM was "available", they couldn't earn it. (No argument there)
- There will be more FM made available through EX Battle, Weekly Missions, etc. than there currently is under the current setup.
Which is of course reasonable, IF they put enough FM in the system. I understand that they want players to earn FM with the fun stuff, not grinding Survival or Trials for hours. However, taking the clear bonuses out of Story Mode still seems very silly, as it's actually very little FM in the grand scope of things. (Only a 2K bonus per character, and 80K for both difficulties of Story Mode.)"
Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition wird ab dem 16. Januar 2018 als Box sowie als Download für PlayStation 4 und als Download für PC erhältlich sein. Die Edition enthält alle Inhalte aus der Originalveröffentlichung von Street Fighter 5 und zusätzliche Neuerungen wie den Arcade-Modus, den Extra-Battle-Modus, neue V-Trigger-Moves, eine Galerie, eine komplett überarbeitete Benutzeroberfläche und mehr.
