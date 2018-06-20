Street Fighter 5: Update bringt "Fighting Chance" und Neuerungen im Survival-Modus - 4Players.de

Street Fighter 5
Beat-em up
Entwickler: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Release:
16.02.2016
16.02.2016
19.01.2018
Alias: Street Fighter V
Vorschau: Street Fighter 5
 
 
Test: Street Fighter 5
77
Test: Street Fighter 5
86
Street Fighter 5
von ,

Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition: Update bringt "Fighting Chance" und Neuerungen im Survival-Modus

Street Fighter 5 (Action) von Capcom
Street Fighter 5 (Action) von Capcom - Bildquelle: Capcom
Capcom hat in seinem offiziellen Blog bekanntgegeben, dass die Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition am Montag, 25. Juni um einige Features erweitert wird. Dazu gehören z.B. die Integration von Battle-Goods (Verbrauchsgütern) in den Survival-Modus, welche die Sieg-Chancen steigern können und nach der Benutzung verschwinden. Ebenfalls neu ist der Fighting-Chance-Modus:
Screenshot - Street Fighter 5 (PC)

Screenshot - Street Fighter 5 (PC)

Screenshot - Street Fighter 5 (PC)

Screenshot - Street Fighter 5 (PC)


"Cody has heard the calls of the citizens and has decided to start his job as mayor one day early on June 25! Also coming with Metro City’s New Mayor are improvements to Survival Mode and introducing the Fighting Chance mode, including new obtainable skins! Learn more about these features below and how they work.


CURRENT SURVIVAL MODE


As you likely know, Survival Mode is a single-player mode where you’re challenged to fight a consecutive number of CPU opponents until you either beat them all or are defeated – if you fail, you must start from the very beginning. There are four separate difficulty settings with different rewards:

  • Easy
    • 10 consecutive opponents
    • Unlocks Color 3 for Default, Story, and Extra Battle Costumes
    • EXP awarded for the first time completed with each character
  • Normal
    • 30 consecutive opponents
    • Unlocks Colors 4, 5, and 6 for Default, Story, and Extra Battle Costumes
    • EXP awarded for the first time completed with each character
  • Hard
    • 50 consecutive opponents
    • Unlocks Colors 7, 8, 9, and 10 for Default, Story, and Extra Battle Costumes
    • EXP awarded for the first time completed with each character
  • Extreme
    • 100 consecutive opponents
    • Unlocks a title
    • EXP awarded for the first time completed with each character


As you progress in each attempt, you’ll rack up score depending on how quickly you defeat the opponent. In between rounds, you have the option of spending some of your score to purchase a Battle Supplement, which will help you against the next opponent in various ways.

But this much you may already know, so what are these improvements we speak of? There are quite a few, so let’s start with the addition of Battle Goods!


BATTLE GOODS


Similar to Battle Supplements, Battle Goods can be used to give you advantages or improve your chances of winning the next round. Unlike Battle Supplements, Battle Goods are consumables, meaning they will disappear once you use them. You can also use up to five of them between rounds whereas you can only use one Battle Supplement.


Once this update goes live, you’ll automatically receive some Battle Goods in your inventory to get you started. You can obtain more Battle Goods by completing Survival Mode – the higher the difficulty, the more rewards – or by participating in the new Fighting Chance mode, which will be discussed below.


CARE TO CONTINUE OR SAVE YOUR PROGRESS?

Currently, once you are defeated in Survival Mode, you must start from the very beginning. With this update, you can now spend Fight Money to continue after a loss. If you are defeated, you can spend 1,000 Fight Money to continue without losing progress. When continuing, you will start with a full health bar, EX Gauge, and V-Gauge to make the match fair.


100 consecutive matches can take a while! That’s why we’re adding the ability to save your progress so you can resume at a later date. After clearing a stage, you’ll have the option to open the Save Menu at the Battle Supplements screen. Upon doing so, you’ll be prompted with the ability to Save and Quit. Once you decide you’re ready to continue, you can head to Survival Mode again where a prompt will ask if you’d like to resume play.


OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

When playing Survival Mode, you can now select Standard or Random, which will affect the CPU opponents. In Standard, only the initial 16 characters will appear in a predetermined order. In Random, all currently-released characters, including those from Season 1-3, will appear in random order – except for the “boss” character that appears every 10 stages.

Finally, any unused V-Gauge will also be carried over into the next stage giving you more options as you take on the increased CPU difficulty..


INTRODUCING FIGHTING CHANCE

Battle Goods are potent items that can greatly increase your chance of completing Survival Mode, especially with the increased difficulty. This brings us to Fighting Chance, a new system where Menat will open up shop to tell your fortune! By spending 500 Fight Money, you can obtain a Fantasy Fortune Reading, which Menat can help you decipher. These readings contain multiple items, including some exclusive to Fighting Chance.

  • Battle Goods for Survival Mode
  • New colors only obtainable in Fantasy Fortune Readings
  • Rare costumes only available via Fantasy Fortune Readings
    • Cammy’s Cannon Spike costume below is one of these rare costumes
    • We’ll introduce more rare costumes as time goes on!
  • Classic pieces of Street Fighter art from across the series"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Cody Charakter-Trailer


Quelle: capcom-unity.com
Kommentare

Hissatsu schrieb am
Die namen für lootboxen werden immer kreativer.
greenelve schrieb am
Mit dem Shop und den anderen Neuerungen wollen sie also dauerhaft Fight Money ziehen, ok. Ist ganz interessant und denke auch gut gelöst. Die 1000 um im Survival Modus weitermachen zu können sind schon ordentlich.
Es dürfte auch einen Ticken leichter werden, da V-Gauge jetzt über die Matches mitgenommen wird.
Kuro-Okami hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:06
 was ich mich allerdings frage. Wenn ich nun speichern kann, bedeutet es, dass ich das auch ins PSN raufladen kann und wenn ich verliere meinen Speicher herunterladen und es nochmals probieren kann?
Da das Spiel ständig und auch im Singleplayer eine Verbindung zu den eigenen Capcom Servern braucht, den Spieler sogar bei Abbruch ins Hauptmenü zurückwirft, wird das so nicht funktionieren.
Kuro-Okami schrieb am
Liest sich auf jeden Fall nicht verkehrt. Vor allem dass ich zig Kämpfe hintereinander absolvieren muss, ohne speichern zu können, störte mich schon sehr... was ich mich allerdings frage. Wenn ich nun speichern kann, bedeutet es, dass ich das auch ins PSN raufladen kann und wenn ich verliere meinen Speicher herunterladen und es nochmals probieren kann?
schrieb am