Drawn to Death: Server des Multiplayer-Shooters werden im März 2019 abgeschaltet - 4Players.de

Drawn to Death
Sonstige
Publisher: Sony
Release:
04.04.2017
Test: Drawn to Death
47

Drawn to Death: Server des Multiplayer-Shooters werden im März 2019 abgeschaltet

Drawn to Death (Shooter) von Sony
Drawn to Death (Shooter) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Sony Interactive Entertainment wird die Server von Drawn to Death am 25. März 2019 endgültig abschalten. Danach wird es nicht mehr möglich sein, den Multiplayer-Shooter überhaupt zu starten, heißt es vom Publisher via Dualshockers. Das Spiel erschien im April 2017 und war sofort im damaligen PS-Plus-Aufgebot enthalten.

Sony: "Multi-player and all online features for this product will be terminated and will no longer be available on 03/25/19. As you have to be online to play this title, this game will not be playable starting 3/25/19."

Der Multiplayer-Arena-Shooter im Zeichenblock eines High-School-Schülers konnte in unserem Test nicht überzeugen und schnitt mit "Ausreichend" ab.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Johnny Savage Highlight Trailer


Quelle: Dualshockers, Sony

