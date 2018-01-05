God of War
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Sony Santa Monica
Publisher: Sony
Release:
Q1 2018
God of War: Hüpfen und Schwimmen offenbar gestrichen; künftige Teile bei den Maya oder in Ägypten?

God of War (Action) von Sony
God of War (Action) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Können nordische Krieger schwimmen? Im kommenden God of War zumindest scheint dem nicht so zu sein, wenn man einem Reddit-Thread Glauben schenkt, der einige Infos aus einer Vorschau des US-Magazins Game Informer zusammenfasst - u.a. mit Informationen von Cory Barlog von Sonys Santa-Monica-Studio. Demnach gibt es keine Möglichkeit zu schwimmen oder springen.

Stattdessen würden an manchen Stellen Boote zur Überquerung von Wasser benutzt. Insgesamt scheinen die Entwickler den Kämpfen eine ruhigere, klarere Struktur verpassen zu wollen: Die Auseinandersetzungen seien neuerdings weniger chaotisch, da sie auf das Priorisieren der Gegner setzen. Manche Feinde sind demnach immun gegen Kratos' Axt "Leviathan", andere ließen sich nicht zum taumeln bringen.

Der Einsatz der Umgebung ermöglicht offenbar jeweils mehrere Wege, ein Gefecht zu bestreiten. Axt und Schild seien der "Star der Show" und stünden im Zentrum der Kämpfe - zu anderen Waffen hielten sich die Entwickler noch bedeckt. Zudem wurde auch ein Crafting-System für die Ausrüstung erwähnt.

Zudem sei Cory auch auf die künftige Ausrichtung der Serie eingegangen. Als mögliche Schauplätze habe er die Ära der Mayas sowie das Alte Ägypten erwähnt. Er wolle die Serie God of War in eine neue Richtung bewegen, um ein viel größeres Publikum zu erreichen - in ähnlichen Größenordnungen wie bei Uncharted oder Assassin's Creed - um die Marke wachsen zu lassen.

Hier die Infos aus der Liste:

"Combat:

-Combat is based on prioritizing enemies, it's not as chaotic as in the past. For example certain enemies are resistant to Leviathan which is Kratos Axe, others are impossible to stagger.

-Use of your surroundings is important to get through combat scenarios. Gives players a few different choices in completing combat scenarios.

-Leviathan is can be thrown to freeze certain enemies and a button needs to be pushed to summon it back to you.

-Not sure if this was known, but there's no jump button

-Shield is used to parry and as well in melee combat

-Arteus (Kratos' Son) is an extension of Kratos moveset, can be used to attack certain enemies by pushing the square button.

-While not being directed in combat Aretus will rain arrows on enemies which will increase their stun meter, once they are stunned Kratos can grab the enemies and either rip them apart or use them as weapons. The example given is a specific enemy creates an area of effect attack that launches the rest of the enemies in the air

Traversal:

-No more jumping or swimming

-Kratos and Arteus use boats to traverse the environment when appropriate

Upgrade System:

-Skills, armor, weapons can all be upgraded

-Uses some type of crafting system that the developers are being tight lipped about

-Can craft different types of armor

-Skill upgrades and crafting of armor applies to Arteus as well

-There are rune slots on the axe that can change the properties of the weapon for both light and heavy attack

Weapons:

-Being tight lipped about other weapons appearing in the game, but say that the Axe and Shield are the star of the show.

Miscellaneous:

-They wanted to get away from the destroy all Gods mentality that they had in previous God of Wars so they Made Kratos more vulnerable. The only time he really goes insane in combat is during Spartan Rage where he starts demolishing characters with just his fists.

-After Ascension it was hard to get the higher ups to sign off onto another God of War game, they were pretty much done with the franchise, Cory had to pitch something great and fresh in order to get the game greenlit.

-Cory speaking about the future of God of War mentions the Mayan Era or the Egyptian Era

-Cory mentions he wants this new direction of God of War to reach way more people and go into Uncharted and Assassins Creed levels and to grow the franchise"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Paris Games Week 2017 Trailer


Quelle: Game Informer (via Reddit)
Kommentare

Sn@keEater schrieb am
Nicht schwimmen....ok. Aber nicht mal springen? Uhhh da will man die Spieler nicht überfordern. Craften? Fehlt ja nur noch die Lootboxen News^^
CJHunter schrieb am
Xris hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 19:20
 Größeres Publikum und Casual Creed. Ich befürchte Schlimmes.
Wer viel herumexperimentiert läuft Gefahr das das eigentliche Spiel vielleicht Top sein könnte, aber eben nur ein kleines Klientel anspricht. Ich habe per se nichts gegen Vercasualisierung wenn das Gesamtprodukt Spaß macht und gut aussieht.
Aber mal ehrlich, God of War war doch eigentlich größtenteils auch nur button mashing gegen zig Monster. Hier und da gabs mal nette Rätsel, das wars aber dann auch schon. Ich finde die Neuausrichtung nicht schlecht, zumindest das was ich bisher gesehen hab stimmt mich zuversichtlich. Warum soll Kratos nicht mit seinem Filius durch cool designte Landschaften wandern, coole Kämpfe besteiten, paar nette Rästel lösen und das alles hoffentlich mit einer guten, durchdachten und atmosphärischen Story...Grafisch wird das eh ein Brett.
hydro skunk 420 schrieb am
Lemmiwinks hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 16:46
hydro skunk 420 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 16:22
 Edit: Glücklicherweise kommt dieses Jahr ja noch Darksiders 3 raus. Da hat man all das.
Dafür sagt mir bei Darksiders der Grafikstil überhaupt nicht zu... Ach, man kanns mir einfach nicht recht machen.^^
Ich bin ebenfalls kein Freund von diesem Grafikstil und habe die Darksiders-Reihe deshalb lange Zeit verschmäht.
Erst Anfang letzten Jahres bin ich dann über meinen Schatten gesprungen und habe Teil 1 nachgeholt. An Teil 2 hänge ich zurzeit noch.
Bereut habe ich es nicht und freue mich auf Teil 3. :wink:
VincentValentine schrieb am
CJHunter hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:47
VincentValentine hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:18
 natürlich wird die Reihe gemolken - nach der Katastrophe in dieser Gen, wird das Studio alles andere als auf Risiko gehen
Denke leider nicht das wir von Santa Monica in den nächsten Jahren eine neue IP sehen
Abwarten was es wird - nach 6 Teilen ist die Neuausrichtung willkommen. Ob diese dann auch zum Schluss überzeugen? Mal schauen
Happy werden ohnehin nie alle
Ich weiss nicht ob man da wirklich von "melken" sprechen kann, immerhin kam Teil 3 vor über 7 Jahren:-). Asscension, das nicht so wirklich als echter Nachfolger gilt ist auch schon über 4 Jahre her.
Welche Katastrophe meinst eigentlich genau?. The Order kam von Ready at Dawn, Santa Monica hat da nur etwas unter die Arme gegriffen soweit ich weiss.
Ansonsten ist die Fanbase von God of War immer noch sehr groß, da war es klar das man wieder an alte Erfolge anknüpfen möchte.
Ich war nie der größte GoW-Fan weil mich die Story nie gejuckt hat, auch das Gameplay inkl. der starren Kamera etc. war nie so meins.. Gespielt hab ichs nur wegen den epischen Bossfights, der Inszenierung und der Grafik.
melken war vlt etwas zu negativ, aber kernaussage war nunmal das ich die nächsten Jahre und Generation nur GOW von diesem Studio erwartete
Mit Katastrophe meine ich die eingestellte neue IP (an der man seit 2010...
Xris schrieb am
Größeres Publikum und Casual Creed. Ich befürchte Schlimmes.
