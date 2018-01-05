God of War: Hüpfen und Schwimmen offenbar gestrichen; künftige Teile bei den Maya oder in Ägypten?

CJHunter hat geschrieben: ? Heute 15:47

VincentValentine hat geschrieben: ? Heute 15:18 natürlich wird die Reihe gemolken - nach der Katastrophe in dieser Gen, wird das Studio alles andere als auf Risiko gehen

Denke leider nicht das wir von Santa Monica in den nächsten Jahren eine neue IP sehen

Abwarten was es wird - nach 6 Teilen ist die Neuausrichtung willkommen. Ob diese dann auch zum Schluss überzeugen? Mal schauen

Ich weiss nicht ob man da wirklich von "melken" sprechen kann, immerhin kam Teil 3 vor über 7 Jahren:-). Asscension, das nicht so wirklich als echter Nachfolger gilt ist auch schon über 4 Jahre her.Welche Katastrophe meinst eigentlich genau?. The Order kam von Ready at Dawn, Santa Monica hat da nur etwas unter die Arme gegriffen soweit ich weiss.Ansonsten ist die Fanbase von God of War immer noch sehr groß, da war es klar das man wieder an alte Erfolge anknüpfen möchte.Ich war nie der größte GoW-Fan weil mich die Story nie gejuckt hat, auch das Gameplay inkl. der starren Kamera etc. war nie so meins.. Gespielt hab ichs nur wegen den epischen Bossfights, der Inszenierung und der Grafik.