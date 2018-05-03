God of War: Hat sich in drei Tagen über 3,1 Millionen Mal verkauft; First-Party-Rekord auf der PlayStation 4 - 4Players.de

God of War
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Sony Santa Monica
Publisher: Sony
Release:
20.04.2018
kein Termin
kein Termin
Test: God of War
God of War
von ,

God of War hat sich in drei Tagen über 3,1 Mio. Mal verkauft; First-Party-Rekord auf der PS4

God of War (Action) von Sony
God of War (Action) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
God of War hat sich in den ersten drei Tagen weltweit über 3,1 Millionen Mal auf der PS4 verkauft. Die Verkaufsdaten umfassen durchverkaufte Box-Versionen und den Digitalabsatz vom 20. April bis einschließlich 22. April 2018. Laut Sony Interactive Entertainment ist es das bisher schnellstverkaufte First-Party-Spiel (also ein Spiel von Sony) auf der PlayStation 4.


Unseren Test findet ihr hier: Vor der Veröffentlichung sorgte die Neuausrichtung von God of War auch für skeptische Reaktionen: Dabei ging es um das fehlende freie Springen, die näher positionierte Kamera, das nordische Szenario sowie Kratos als Vater - die modernisierte Perspektive und Dramaturgie kamen nicht bei allen Fans an. Hat Sony Santa Monica fünf Jahre in die falsche Richtung entwickelt? Oder gelingt dem Team um Cory Barlog die Wiedergeburt eines der erfolgreichsten Action-Adventures aller Zeiten?


Quelle: Sony
God of War
Kommentare

Raskir schrieb am
Freut mich ungemein, kommt aber jetzt auch nicht unerwartet. Meine Prognose war ja mit 4-5 Millionen in den ersten 30 Tagen. Sollte locker drin sein denke ich. Aber 3 Millionen in 3 Tagen, dass ist wirklich beachtlich für ein Exklusivspiel. Gönne dem Spiel jede verkaufte Einheit und freue mich riesig auf den Nachfolger. Und das, obwohl ich die Vorgänger zwar mochte, aber sie weit davon weg waren zu meinen Lieblingen zu gehören. Hat sich jetzt geändert :)
Bin dann auch gespannt auf die Gesamtabverkäufe. Uncharted und Horizon haben ja auch mehr als die Hälfte ihrer Verkäufe nach der Releasephase generiert.
zmonx schrieb am
3 Tage!
Und bei all den guten reviews, geht da noch einiges, denke ich.
Flojoe schrieb am
Jau ist auch nen geiles Game! :biggrin:
