God of War: Hat sich in drei Tagen über 3,1 Millionen Mal verkauft; First-Party-Rekord auf der PlayStation 4 - 4Players.de

God of War sold over 3.1 million units in its first three days, making it the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive ever: https://t.co/Rp5gzbR9Ep Congratulations, @SonySantaMonica! pic.twitter.com/7EFPHaqTi8— PlayStation (@PlayStation) 3. Mai 2018
Unseren Test findet ihr hier: Vor der Veröffentlichung sorgte die Neuausrichtung von God of War auch für skeptische Reaktionen: Dabei ging es um das fehlende freie Springen, die näher positionierte Kamera, das nordische Szenario sowie Kratos als Vater - die modernisierte Perspektive und Dramaturgie kamen nicht bei allen Fans an. Hat Sony Santa Monica fünf Jahre in die falsche Richtung entwickelt? Oder gelingt dem Team um Cory Barlog die Wiedergeburt eines der erfolgreichsten Action-Adventures aller Zeiten?