Hollow Knight: Hidden Dreams Update: Zwei Bosse und eine Schnellreise-Funktion - 4Players.de

NEW FEATURES (HIDDEN DREAMS)
- New Upgrade: Dreamgate
- Two new bosses
- Two new music tracks
- New Stag Station
PATCH NOTES
- The barrier between Hallownest and Dream has weakened. Essence can be gathered by defeating enemies.
- Enemy placement changes in City of Tears
- Boss title fixes
- Failed Tramway is only fully mapped once Tram Pass is acquired
- Removed toll gate in Deepnest
- Audio changes in Blue Lake
- Cyclone Slash increased size, reduced knockback, reduced anticipation and recovery time
- Increased damage for Glowing Womb hatchlings
- Increased damage for Flukenest flukes
- Landing in water no longer freezes Knight in place during splash animation
- A foe became slightly deadlier
- Fixed an issue where thorn charm hitbox could stay on between scenes, if player took damage then immediately entered a door
- Fixed issue where player could become trapped under lift in Stag Nest
- Fixed issue where using Quick Map at bench could lock game
- Fixed breakable wall in mines playing audio without mixer specified
- Fixed issue where ‘Charm Broken’ message could display incorrectly
- Fixed issue where Soul Warrior could cause a ‘tink’ effect on its Battle Gate
- Additional small fixes
- Additional effects
- Optimisations to object fader code
- Various small scene changes
- Various slight map updates
- Various boss fixes
