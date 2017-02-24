Hollow Knight: Hidden Dreams Update: Zwei Bosse und eine Schnellreise-Funktion - 4Players.de

Hollow Knight
Jump&Run
Entwickler: Team Cherrry
Publisher: Team Cherrry
Release:
24.02.2017
07.2017
Test: Hollow Knight
87
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Hollow Knight - Hidden Dreams Update: Zwei Bosse und eine Schnellreise-Funktion

Für Hollow Knight steht das Update "Hidden Dreams" (1.1.1.4) auf PC zum Download bereit. Es fügt zwei neue Bosse, zwei weitere Musikstücke, eine Schnellreise-Funktion (Dream Gates und Stag Station) und eine italienische Übersetzung hinzu. Da manche Controller vom Spiel nicht richtig erkannt wurden, haben die Entwickler die Beta-Version eines "nativen Input-Modus" eingebaut. Die Mac-Version wird mit dem Update aufgrund eines Mac-spezifischen Bugs erst später versorgt.

NEW FEATURES (HIDDEN DREAMS)
  • New Upgrade: Dreamgate
  • Two new bosses
  • Two new music tracks
  • New Stag Station

PATCH NOTES
  • The barrier between Hallownest and Dream has weakened. Essence can be gathered by defeating enemies.
  • Enemy placement changes in City of Tears
  • Boss title fixes
  • Failed Tramway is only fully mapped once Tram Pass is acquired
  • Removed toll gate in Deepnest
  • Audio changes in Blue Lake
  • Cyclone Slash increased size, reduced knockback, reduced anticipation and recovery time
  • Increased damage for Glowing Womb hatchlings
  • Increased damage for Flukenest flukes
  • Landing in water no longer freezes Knight in place during splash animation
  • A foe became slightly deadlier
  • Fixed an issue where thorn charm hitbox could stay on between scenes, if player took damage then immediately entered a door
  • Fixed issue where player could become trapped under lift in Stag Nest
  • Fixed issue where using Quick Map at bench could lock game
  • Fixed breakable wall in mines playing audio without mixer specified
  • Fixed issue where ‘Charm Broken’ message could display incorrectly
  • Fixed issue where Soul Warrior could cause a ‘tink’ effect on its Battle Gate
  • Additional small fixes
  • Additional effects
  • Optimisations to object fader code
  • Various small scene changes
  • Various slight map updates
  • Various boss fixes

Quelle: Team Cherry, PC Gamer

