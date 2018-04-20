Hollow Knight: Kostenloses "Lifeblood"-Update bringt neuen Boss, Feintuning und Japanisch - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Hollow Knight
Jump&Run
Entwickler: Team Cherrry
Publisher: Team Cherrry
Release:
24.02.2017
2018
Test: Hollow Knight
87
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Silence - 9,99 (McGame)
  • 10 Blu-rays für 50 Euro bei Amazon (u.a. The Hateful 8, Ziemlich beste Freunde, London Has Fallen)
  • Prototype [PC] - 5,00 (Amazon)
  • Amazon Echo Dot - 147,99 (Amazon)
  • Homefront The Revolution [PS4] - 9,95 (Amazon)
  • Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - 19,99 (Steam)
  • The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition - 19,99 (GOG)
  • Shadow Warrior 2 - 18,59 (GOG)
  • Sci-Fi-Woche bei Humble, u.a. No Man's Sky - 21,59
  • Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition - 34,00 (HumbleStore)
  • BioShock: The Collection - 17,89 (Indiegala)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Hollow Knight: Kostenloses "Lifeblood"-Update bringt neuen Boss, Feintuning und Japanisch

Hollow Knight (Geschicklichkeit) von Team Cherrry
Hollow Knight (Geschicklichkeit) von Team Cherrry - Bildquelle: Team Cherrry
Team Cherry hat auf Twitter und im Studio-Blog die Veröffentlichung des kostenlosen "Lifeblood"-Updates für die PC-Fassung des 2D-Plattformers Hollow Knight bekanntgegeben. Darin enthalten sind u.a. ein neuer Boss, "Upgrades" für einen vorhandenen Boss, Unterstützung der Japanischen Sprache sowie allerlei Feintuning.

Nutzer von Steam und GOG Galaxy bekommen den Patch automatisch. Wer DRM-freie Versionen aus dem Humble Store oder von GOG nutzt, kann eine neue Fassung des Spiels herunterladen, die innerhalb der nächsten 24 Stunden online gehen soll (per entsprechendem Link). 
"Lifeblood Update Features:

    A brand new boss with a new music track by Chris Larkin!
    One boss has been seriously upgraded. A true challenge awaits!
    Custom Map Markers are here! Cartographers rejoice!
    Extras added to the Extras menu!
    Numerous game balances and tweaks.
    Now playable in Japanese.
    Various bug fixes.
    Additional sound effects and voices.
    Optimisations and performance enhancements.

(...)

Hollow Knight: Lifeblood represents many months of under-the-hood improvements, and we’re far from over! Free Content Pack 3: Gods & Glory is coming together as we speak, and is shaping up to be the largest pack yet! Lots more still to come!"

Zur verschobenen Switch-Umsetzung wurden keine weiteren Infos verkündet.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test


Quelle: Twitter-Auftritt Team Cherry, Entwickler-Blog

Kommentare

Caramarc schrieb am
Und ich hab mir das für den Switch Release aufgehoben - was ihr so schreibt, klingt nicht als ob das für ältere Semester noch geeignet ist.
Sir Richfield schrieb am
Vor 20 Jahren hätte ich mich da durch gebissen.
Aber auch nur, weil wir sonst nix hatten. ;)
Wobei das hier ein Hollow Knight spezifisches Problem ist. (Gut, ein ähnliches hat Dead Cells.)
Für mich herrscht hier eine enorme Diskrepanz zwischen normalen Gegnern und den Bossen, die ich nicht auflösen kann.
Für mich fühlen sich viele Bosse "zufällig" an.
Die haben zwar Angriffsmuster, ich kann aber kein Muster in den Angriffen erkennen.
Also muss ich lernen, rechtzeitig richtig den jeweiligen Angriff zu erkennen und darauf zu reagieren.
Und DAS fällt mir schwer.
Manche Bosse haben ein Gimmick oder halbwegs feste Muster, damit kann ich umgehen, das kann ich erlernen, darauf kann ich trainieren.
Der Soul Tyrant (erste Form, btw.) hat für mich kein festes Muster, ist schwer auszuweichen UND zu treffen und macht mich einfach fertig. Selbst als ich auf den Wii Pro Controller umgestiegen bin, damit ich jedenfalls Kontrolle habe, wurde es nicht besser.
Aber das ist halt MEIN Problem. Viele schaffen es, gut für sie.
Ich bin auch nur grummelig, weil Hollow Knight sonst komplett in meiner Gasse ist, wie die Angelsachsen sagen. Und ich echt gerne das Ende mit eigenen Augen gesehen hätte.
Lohreck schrieb am
hab fast 15 Stunden bei Release gespielt und fand es ziemlich gut. Einzig was mich gestört hat und dann letztlich auch der Grund war, weshalb ich nicht weiter gespielt habe, waren die langen Wege zu den Portpunkten und damit zu den Händlern. Ich war an eine Stelle geraden wo ich kaum vorwärts und auch kaum zurück gekommen bin und nen Berg an Seelen angehäuft, die ich nicht verlieren wollte. Portpunkt war einfach viel zu weit weg um die Seelen in Sicherheit zu bringen.
Kajetan schrieb am
Sir Richfield hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:53
 Bin halt zu casual.
Genau, lass den jungen Kerlen doch jedes Quentchen Selbstwertgefühlsteigerung, welches sie bekommen können :Vaterschlumpf:
Sir Richfield schrieb am
One boss has been seriously upgraded. A true challenge awaits!
Und ich habe das Spiel schon wegen des Soul Tyrant (nicht zu verwechseln mit dem Soul Master) in die Ecke gefeuert und nie wieder angesehen.
Bin halt zu casual.
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+