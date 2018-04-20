Hollow Knight: Kostenloses "Lifeblood"-Update bringt neuen Boss, Feintuning und Japanisch - 4Players.de

Nutzer von Steam und GOG Galaxy bekommen den Patch automatisch. Wer DRM-freie Versionen aus dem Humble Store oder von GOG nutzt, kann eine neue Fassung des Spiels herunterladen, die innerhalb der nächsten 24 Stunden online gehen soll (per entsprechendem Link).
"Lifeblood Update Features:
Hollow Knight: Lifeblood has launched on Steam and GoG!— Team Cherry (@TeamCherryGames) 20. April 2018
Free update for all players. New Boss! Upgraded Boss! Tweaks and optimisations. Japanese language added! https://t.co/hXvHghO4mR pic.twitter.com/1GZ4QrH9g0
A brand new boss with a new music track by Chris Larkin!
One boss has been seriously upgraded. A true challenge awaits!
Custom Map Markers are here! Cartographers rejoice!
Extras added to the Extras menu!
Numerous game balances and tweaks.
Now playable in Japanese.
Various bug fixes.
Additional sound effects and voices.
Optimisations and performance enhancements.
(...)
Hollow Knight: Lifeblood represents many months of under-the-hood improvements, and we’re far from over! Free Content Pack 3: Gods & Glory is coming together as we speak, and is shaping up to be the largest pack yet! Lots more still to come!"
Zur verschobenen Switch-Umsetzung wurden keine weiteren Infos verkündet.
