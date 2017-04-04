Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3: Scharfschützen-Shooter auf April 2017 verschoben - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
Military-Shooter
Entwickler: CI Games
Release:
04.04.2017
04.04.2017
04.04.2017

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Anno 2205: Frontiers [PC Code - Uplay] -  11,95 Euro  ***  PlayStation 4 Slim + Mafia 3 USK 18 -  289,00 Euro (zzgl. USK-18-Versand)  ***  6 Filme auf DVD für 20 EUR  ***  Raspberry Pi 3 Model B -  34,99 Euro  ***   Life Is Strange [PS4]    23,46 Euro  ***   Indiana Jones und die Legende der Kaisergruft - 2,19 Euro (auf GOG)  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 - Scharfschützen-Shooter auf April 2017 verschoben

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (Shooter) von CI Games / Koch Media
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (Shooter) von CI Games / Koch Media - Bildquelle: CI Games / Koch Media
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 wird nicht Ende Januar 2017 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Die Entwickler brauchen mehr Zeit für ihr bisher größtes und umfangreichstes Projekt, schließlich wollen sie die Erwartungen der Spieler erfüllen. Sie wollen mehr Zeit in das Feintuning und die Optimierung auf allen Plattformen stecken, heißt es von CI Games. Als neuer Erscheinungstermin wird der 4. April 2017 genannt.

"We're making an ambitious game and unfortunately still need an extra few months to make sure it will stand up to the expectations of the fans", sagt Marek TymiÅski (CEO von CI Games). "Our goal is to ensure Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 runs smoothly on all platforms, and right now we still have some important work left on optimizing the game. This is our biggest project we've ever worked on and the entire team is pushing really hard to make the entire experience more polished. I really hope everyone will understand our decision and will wait the extra time to play something we're excited about, and that will redefine our IP and the sniping genre as a whole. This is a new beginning for the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series."

Letztes aktuelles Video: TwitchCon-Trailer


Quelle: CI Games

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+