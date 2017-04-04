Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3: Scharfschützen-Shooter auf April 2017 verschoben - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 - Scharfschützen-Shooter auf April 2017 verschoben
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 wird nicht Ende Januar 2017 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Die Entwickler brauchen mehr Zeit für ihr bisher größtes und umfangreichstes Projekt, schließlich wollen sie die Erwartungen der Spieler erfüllen. Sie wollen mehr Zeit in das Feintuning und die Optimierung auf allen Plattformen stecken, heißt es von CI Games. Als neuer Erscheinungstermin wird der 4. April 2017 genannt.
"We're making an ambitious game and unfortunately still need an extra few months to make sure it will stand up to the expectations of the fans", sagt Marek TymiÅski (CEO von CI Games). "Our goal is to ensure Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 runs smoothly on all platforms, and right now we still have some important work left on optimizing the game. This is our biggest project we've ever worked on and the entire team is pushing really hard to make the entire experience more polished. I really hope everyone will understand our decision and will wait the extra time to play something we're excited about, and that will redefine our IP and the sniping genre as a whole. This is a new beginning for the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series."
Letztes aktuelles Video: TwitchCon-Trailer
