Sniper Ghost Warrior 3: Zwei PC-Patches stehen bereit; Verbesserungen haben Vorrang vor Zusatzinhalten - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3: Zwei PC-Patches; Verbesserungen haben Vorrang vor Zusatzinhalten
Für die PC-Version von Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 sind in den vergangenen Tages bereits zwei Patches (Change-Logs siehe unten) veröffentlicht worden, die hauptsächlich Bugs beheben und Einstellungsoptionen für das Sichtfeld (FOV) hinzufügen. Darüber hinaus hat sich Marek Tyminski (CEO von CI Games) zu Wort gemeldet und sich bei den Spielern für die Unterstützung und das Feedback bedankt. Er stellte klar, dass sie weiter an der Optimierung des Scharfschützenspiels arbeiten wollen und erst danach die Zusatzinhalte sowie die Mehrspieler-Komponente in Angriff genommen werden sollen. Explizit wurden Probleme mit der Bildwiederholrate und die langen Ladezeiten als aktuelle Baustellen angesprochen. Unser Test befindet sich in Arbeit und wird in der kommenden Woche startklar sein.
Patch 1.01
Patch #1
Letztes aktuelles Video: Die ersten zehn Minuten PC
Patch 1.01
- Fixed mouse cursor visible during gameplay
- Implemented fix preventing the map icons from breaking, and fixing already broken icons
- Fixed Bow animation issues related to the FOV slider
- Fixed .338 armor piercing ammo equipping issue
- Fixed FOV issue while sprinting and holding the Fire button
Patch #1
- Added an FOV slider
> You can find it: Option Menu > Settings > Video
- Added a Motion Blur On/Off toggle
> You can find it: Option Menu > Settings > Video > Advanced options
- Fixed Heart beat sound
- Fixed various extreme navigation issues
- Made the Buggy Vehicle destructible
- Fixed the KTR assault rifle aim position
- Fixed some issues with using ladders
- Fixed discovering new Points of Interest
- Fixed saving issues of completed Points of Interest
- Fixed issues with settings changes not saving properly
- Fixed animation - sprint to zoom blend
- Fixed animation - fast select prams unify
- Tweaks in bows animations
- Multiple mission scripting fixes
- Various ambient sound fixes
- Wolf sound fixes
- Removed green blood elements in wolf attack
- Repaired character voice in the Deep Ending mission
- Repaired bush sounds for player
- Fixes some keyboard binding issues
- Fixed some of the cases with rain inside the building
- Some localization fixes
- Many other minor fixes
Letztes aktuelles Video: Die ersten zehn Minuten PC