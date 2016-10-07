Mafia 3: PC-Version ist auf 30 Bilder pro Sekunde beschränkt; Patches für mehr Grafik-Optionen angekündigt - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Mafia 3: PC-Version ist auf 30 Bilder pro Sekunde beschränkt; Patches für mehr Grafik-Optionen angekündigt
Die PC-Version von Mafia 3 ist derzeit auf 30 Bilder pro Sekunde beschränkt, aber die Entwickler würden bereits an einem Update arbeiten, das höhere Bildwiederholraten erlauben soll, heißt es in einem Statement von Hangar 13. Details sollen "sehr bald" folgen. Außerdem sollen weitere Einstellungsmöglichkeiten (Grafik-Optionen und Co.) mit weiteren Patches in der Zukunft hinzugefügt werden, damit man das Spiel besser an seinen PC anpassen kann.
"We know how important having options that best suit your PC's performance capabilities are. The team has been hard at work ensuring that Mafia III's performance is consistent across all platforms, and right now the game runs at a solid 30 frames-per-second. We are currently working on an update for PC that will give players the option to play Mafia III at higher framerates. We'll share more details about the update, and when you can expect it to arrive, very soon. In the meantime, the team welcomes feedback and would like to hear from you about what performance adjustment options are important to you. We're actively considering a number of additional post-launch improvements on PC that would give players more control over how they can tailor the game's experience to suit their rig's performance. It's been an incredible journey developing Mafia III and we couldn't be more excited to get the game in your hands and hear what you think!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Revenge Launch Trailer
