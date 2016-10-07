Mafia 3: Rekord für 2K Games: Mehr als 4,5 Millionen Exemplare in einer Woche ausgeliefert - 4Players.de

Ich denke mal, dass ich es mir bald auch mal anschauen werde. Wird einem ja schon fast hintergeschmissen.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Mafia 3: Rekord für 2K Games: Mehr als 4,5 Millionen Exemplare in einer Woche ausgeliefert
Kein Titel aus dem Portfolio von 2K Games (Take Two-Interactive) hat sich in der ersten Woche besser und schneller als Mafia 3 verkauft, dies gab das Unternehmen im Rahmen des jüngsten Geschäftsberichts bekannt. 2K Games spricht von 4,5 Millionen ausgelieferten Exemplaren - damit sind die Versionen gemeint, die an die Händler ausgeliefert wurden (inkl. Digitalverkäufe). Im besagten Zeitraum hat der dritte Teil von Mafia damit die hauseigenen Reihen Borderlands, NBA 2K und BioShock überholt.
In der "Washington Post" wird dabei herausgestellt, dass Mafia 3 erfolgreich war, obgleich der Hauptcharakter (Lincoln Clay) nicht der prototypische "weiße Mann" war. Dort heißt es: "In an industry often criticized for endorsing the idea that the 'default' person is a white male, the protagonist of 'Mafia III,' Lincoln Clay, stands out. There have been other biracial characters and protagonists in video games before. But Hangar 13 put Lincoln - out for revenge against the Italian American mob that killed his own crime family - at the front of a major franchise and in such a way that his race was an essential part of his character."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test
