Mafia 3: Rekord für 2K Games: Mehr als 4,5 Millionen Exemplare in einer Woche ausgeliefert - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Mafia 3
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Hangar 13
Publisher: 2K Games
Release:
07.10.2016
07.10.2016
07.10.2016
Test: Mafia 3
60

“Die Inszenierung ist mitunter fantastisch, der Rest ist bis auf zu wenige Ausnahmen jedoch altbackene Action von der Stange mit großen KI-Problemen und technischen Macken auf allen Plattformen.”

Test: Mafia 3
60

“Die Inszenierung ist mitunter fantastisch, der Rest ist bis auf zu wenige Ausnahmen jedoch altbackene Action von der Stange mit großen KI-Problemen und technischen Macken auf allen Plattformen.”

Test: Mafia 3
60

“Die Inszenierung ist mitunter fantastisch, der Rest ist bis auf zu wenige Ausnahmen jedoch altbackene Action von der Stange mit großen KI-Problemen und technischen Macken auf allen Plattformen.”

Leserwertung: 71% [3]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Mafia 3
Ab 39.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Halloween Sales bei Steam, McGame, Gog & Co: Horrorspiele stark reduziert  ***   FSK 18 Blu-rays ab 1,99 Euro (Amazon)  ***  Mafia III (PS4) USK 18 -  32,40 Euro  ***  4 Blu-rays für 30 EUR -  (u.a. Die glorreichen Sieben, Das Schweigen der Lämmer, Rapunzel - Neu verföhnt)  ***   Until Dawn: Rush of Blood [PSVR] - 19,00 Euro  ***   Tomb Raider: Anniversary [PC Download] -  4,99 Euro  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Mafia 3: Rekord für 2K Games: Mehr als 4,5 Millionen Exemplare in einer Woche ausgeliefert

Mafia 3 (Action) von 2K Games
Mafia 3 (Action) von 2K Games - Bildquelle: 2K Games
Kein Titel aus dem Portfolio von 2K Games (Take Two-Interactive) hat sich in der ersten Woche besser und schneller als Mafia 3 verkauft, dies gab das Unternehmen im Rahmen des jüngsten Geschäftsberichts bekannt. 2K Games spricht von 4,5 Millionen ausgelieferten Exemplaren - damit sind die Versionen gemeint, die an die Händler ausgeliefert wurden (inkl. Digitalverkäufe). Im besagten Zeitraum hat der dritte Teil von Mafia damit die hauseigenen Reihen Borderlands, NBA 2K und BioShock überholt.

In der "Washington Post" wird dabei herausgestellt, dass Mafia 3 erfolgreich war, obgleich der Hauptcharakter (Lincoln Clay) nicht der prototypische "weiße Mann" war. Dort heißt es: "In an industry often criticized for endorsing the idea that the 'default' person is a white male, the protagonist of 'Mafia III,' Lincoln Clay, stands out. There have been other biracial characters and protagonists in video games before. But Hangar 13 put Lincoln - out for revenge against the Italian American mob that killed his own crime family - at the front of a major franchise and in such a way that his race was an essential part of his character."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test


Quelle: Washington Post, 2K Games

Kommentare

hydro-skunk_420 schrieb am
Ich denke mal, dass ich es mir bald auch mal anschauen werde. Wird einem ja schon fast hintergeschmissen.
Temeter  schrieb am
hydro-skunk_420 hat geschrieben:
Onekles hat geschrieben:Ich mag das Spiel. Es stimmt zwar, dass es sehr eintönig ist und man immer wieder dasselbe macht. Aber ich hab bis jetzt Spaß dran, nach 21 Stunden Spielzeit laut Steam. Irgendwie wird's halt nicht alt, den Typen da die Birne wegzuballern, weiß auch nicht warum. Die oft angekreideten Bugs sind mir auch noch überhaupt nicht begegnet, läuft auf'm Laptop butterweich und stürzt nie ab.
Ich kann nicht objektiv erklären, warum mir das Spiel so viel Spaß macht. Ich kann einfach nicht aufhören, es zu spielen. Also von daher, joa. =D

Ich lese/höre halt immer wieder, dass das Gunplay einfach Laune macht. Sowas kann einen dann schonmal länger bei der Stange halten.
Ich habe das Spiel auch noch nicht völlig abgeschrieben.

Ich habe jedenfalls noch keinen 3rd Person Shooter gespielt, in dem es dermaßen Laune gemacht hat, Leute wegzuballern.
Ansonstens aber eher (langsamer) Covershooter-Standard.
hydro-skunk_420 schrieb am
Onekles hat geschrieben:Ich mag das Spiel. Es stimmt zwar, dass es sehr eintönig ist und man immer wieder dasselbe macht. Aber ich hab bis jetzt Spaß dran, nach 21 Stunden Spielzeit laut Steam. Irgendwie wird's halt nicht alt, den Typen da die Birne wegzuballern, weiß auch nicht warum. Die oft angekreideten Bugs sind mir auch noch überhaupt nicht begegnet, läuft auf'm Laptop butterweich und stürzt nie ab.
Ich kann nicht objektiv erklären, warum mir das Spiel so viel Spaß macht. Ich kann einfach nicht aufhören, es zu spielen. Also von daher, joa. =D

Ich lese/höre halt immer wieder, dass das Gunplay einfach Laune macht. Sowas kann einen dann schonmal länger bei der Stange halten.
Ich habe das Spiel auch noch nicht völlig abgeschrieben.
Mentiri schrieb am
Solange das Geld fliesst, braucht man sich ja noch nicht um gutes Gameplay kümmmern. Das kommt dann erst, wenn die Käufre Ermüdungserscheinungen zeigen
Onekles schrieb am
Ich mag das Spiel. Es stimmt zwar, dass es sehr eintönig ist und man immer wieder dasselbe macht. Aber ich hab bis jetzt Spaß dran, nach 21 Stunden Spielzeit laut Steam. Irgendwie wird's halt nicht alt, den Typen da die Birne wegzuballern, weiß auch nicht warum. Die oft angekreideten Bugs sind mir auch noch überhaupt nicht begegnet, läuft auf'm Laptop butterweich und stürzt nie ab.
Ich kann nicht objektiv erklären, warum mir das Spiel so viel Spaß macht. Ich kann einfach nicht aufhören, es zu spielen. Also von daher, joa. =D
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+